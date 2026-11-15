During the bye week, I saw Penn State running back Carson Hansen out grocery shopping alone and unnoticed — he wasn’t wearing any blue and white garb — in the chip aisle at the South Atherton Giant.

State College is a small town, so you bump into a lot of locals old and new at that Giant. Some happen to be in football. I've chatted with a backup QB in produce, a defensive coordinator at the deli, a football chief of staff getting milk for his kids, and a linebacker buying flowers and wine for date night with his girlfriend.

So it wasn't a surprise when I saw Hansen. I said hi and asked him if he’s ever recognized when out and about. Not really, he said. Not a surprise, I thought to myself. He hadn’t really been ripping it up. Not like he had at Iowa State, where he ran for 100 yards in each of his final five games as a Cyclone before following Matt Campbell to Penn State.

Have a good bye week, I said.

Sure seems like he did. Since then, Hansen has been a handful for opposing defenses, as the Nittany Lions have gone on a 3-0 run in good part due to Hansen's run game success. To wit:

Purdue: 17-96-1 TD

Washington 14-119-1 TD

Minnesota: 12-126-1 TD

Folks know him now. For all the right reasons. A chip off the old block.

Against Minnesota on a rainy and blustery Saturday evening in Beaver Stadium, Hansen blew the doors off of the Gophers. From the very start.

After the Nittany Lions’ Kooper Ebel recovered a fumble by Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey less than four minutes into the game, Penn State took over on the Gophers’ 44. Hansen ran for 2 yards on PSU’s first offensive play of the game.

On the second play, Hansen ran, dashed, darted and juked his way to a 34-yard gain. He was on a roll. Runs of 7, 0, 5, 3, 1, 46 (for a touchdown), 5, 1, 22 and 0 yards followed.

Hansen, plainly, showed up. The Gophers’ defense, their flight delayed by 15 hours because of the nationwide FAA-mandated stoppage, planely did not.

https://twitter.com/PSUPoorman/status/2121813959258820895

The only thing that could stop Hansen in the first half was a lower leg injury. His last carry of the first half — and, ultimately, the game —came on a first-and-goal from the Minnesota 1-yard line. Hansen’s try up the middle gained no yards. And that was it for the night for him, as Penn State quickly scored again for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Hansen limped off the field, then into the locker room. And did not play again.

“Obviously, my faith in Carson Hansen has never wavered — what he’s been about, what he stands for,” Campbell said after Penn State defeated Minnesota, 42-14. “I thought he was unbelievable tonight. Obviously, it stinks that he got dinged up because it had a chance to be a really powerful night for him.”

Campbell said he expects the 6-foot-2, 216-pound Hansen, now in his fourth season of college football with 26 starts in 48 games, to not be sidelined very long.

“I think he’ll be all right,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it’s a significant injury. But we'll certainly know more, probably earlier next week about what his availability would be” for Penn State’s next opponent, Rutgers, next Saturday in Beaver Stadium.

Credit: StatBroadcast

HARDLY AN EARLY RUSH

Hansen has been, for the most part, Campbell’s No. 1 back at Penn State, since Day One in Happy Valley — despite getting off to a slow start to his PSU career. In his first seven games as a Nittany Lion, he ran for just 278 yards. Hansen rushed for 84 yards at Temple, but otherwise he was hardly the Cyclone he appeared to be in 2025. Or the back Campbell kept on saying he was or would be for Penn State.

After the Nittany Lions started the season 3-0 and entered Big Ten play, Hansen hit a (very) bad stretch, drawing the ire of many Penn State fans on social media.

He had three consecutive games where he didn’t even reach 30 yards rushing — with 11 vs. Wisconsin, 19 at Northwestern and 28 against USC. Maybe not so coincidentally, they were Penn State’s worst games as well. He looked more like himself at Michigan, then the bye week arrived. When the Nittany Lions hit the ground running for Game 8, so did Hansen.

Hanson has gained more yards rushing in the past 2.5 games than he did in the seven games combined before that:

Before The Bye — 72-278-4 TDs, 3.86 yards per carry

After The Bye — 43-341-3 TDS, 7.94 yards per carry

He has looked like the Carson Hansen that Campbell counted on at Iowa State. Those final five consecutive 100-yard games at Iowa State? Here you go: 152 (BYU), 113 (Arizona), 108 (TCU), 120 (Kansas) and 111 (Oklahoma State). Campbell wasn’t fibbing when he said Hansen would come around.

Still that Iowa State guy was not the player that Penn State fans saw for the first 50 days of the 2026 season.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Both Campbell and Penn State starting left guard Trevor Buhr, who blocked for Hansen the past two seasons at Iowa State, said Hansen has not changed. The difference, they both said, was with the Nittany Lions’ offensive line. Hansen was the primary beneficiary.

Campbell: “This is the same guy all the time. I think it was more of the people around him than it was Carson early in the season — just consistently getting the running game to where it needed it to be. Trying to put together the five offensive linemen, finding the consistency and what they do best, and trying to work through that — that’s been a work in progress. But, we got there.”

Buhr: “I think us being on the same page up front has played a big role. We’ve communicated better and have been on the same page. We had the growing pains early on. We’ve been more aggressive, simplifying stuff and just getting off the rock and moving people.

“Carson has been the same guy who does the same thing every day. He’s always doing the right thing, no matter what it is — whether it’s football, weight room, school, life. His process and his routine, he’s completely locked into that.”

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