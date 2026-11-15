Penn State (6-4, 3-4) won its third straight game and became bowl eligible with a 42-14 victory against Minnesota (5-5, 3-4) on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half behind a season-high 126 rushing yards from Carson Hansen — who left the game late in the second quarter with an injury and did not return — and extended it to 35-0 early in the third quarter.

Minnesota came to life in the third with touchdowns on consecutive possessions, but the Penn State defense clamped down and the Nittany Lion offense put it away to retain the Governor's Victory Bell with a final touchdown drive led by backup quarterback Alex Manske in the fourth.

With the continuing rejuvenation of a Nittany Lion rushing game that racked up 229 yards against the Gophers, Penn State starting QB Rocco Becht didn't need to do much, but completed 9 of 15 passes for 84 yards and three touchdwowns with no turnovers.

In his one drive, Manske was 2-of-2 for 38 yards and his first career passing touchdown, with one run for 4 yards.

Running back Cam Wallace added 82 yards rushing on 15 carries and caught a 1-yard pass for a touchdown.

Minnesota, which arrived in State College at noon on Saturday after its flight was delayed by the nationwide ground stop on Friday night, totaled 226 yards of offense, with 185 through the air and just 41 on the ground as the Penn State defense kept up the pressure throughout the night.

Penn State returns to action next week with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Rutgers in Beaver Stadium.

HOW IT HAPPENED

1st Quarter

Penn State's defense appeared to have a quick three and out after a Tony Rojas sack of Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey, but a defensive holding penalty extended the Golden Gophers' opening drive. A Lindsey fumble recovered by linebacker Kooper Ebel at the 44, however, gave the Nittany Lion offense prime position for its first possession.

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Carson Hansen burst through for a 34-yard run to get the Nittany Lions inside the 10, and three plays later quarterback Rocco Becht punched it in from the goal line to give Penn State the early lead.

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Penn State 7, Minnesota 0 (Q1 8:44)

A third-down sack by linebacker Alexander McPherson got the Gopher offense off the field quickly, and a partially blocked punt set the Nittany Lion offense up in excellent position again at the Minnesota 33.

Hansen carried three times for 14 yards before tight end Ben Brahmer made a spectacular leaping catch in the end zone on a 19-yard scoring throw from Becht to extend the Penn State lead.

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Penn State 14, Minnesota 0 (Q1 5:15)

Minnesota crossed midfield for the first time on its ensuing drive, but a botched snap led to a 10-yard loss and another Gopher punt to give the Nittany Lions possession at their own 15 as the first quarter came to a close.

2nd Quarter

The two sides traded punts to open the second quarter, with Penn State's Zay Robinson returning the Gophers' kick 19 yards to the Nittany Lions' 47 and once again set the hosts up with excellent field position.

Hansen broke free for another explosive play on third down, slipping two tackles and racing 46 yards into the end zone to put Penn State up by three scores.

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Penn State 21, Minnesota 0 (Q2 10:10)

After another exchange of punts, Penn State defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi derailed Minnesota's next possession with a sack for an 11-yard loss. Kick catch interference on the Gophers' punt put the Nittany Lions at the Minnesota 36 with 3:07 left in the half.

A Becht keeper gave the Nittany Lions a first down, and out of the two-minute timeout, Hansen got loose again for another big gain, this time for 20 yards to the 1. Three plays later, Becht made a short toss to Cam Wallace for Penn State's fourth score of the half.

Penn State 28, Minnesota 0 (Q2 0:33)

Hansen already had a season high 126 rushing yards on 12 carries through 30 minutes, accounting for more than half of the Nittany Lions' 214 yards, but appeared to be injured on his final run of the second quarttr and went to the locker room before the half ended.

Penn State's defense, meanwhile, held Minnesota to just 60 yards through two quarters.

3rd Quarter

Penn State's offense picked up where it left off to start the second half. The Nittany Lions converted a fourth down from their own 34, got a 23-yard gain into Minnesota territory from Wallace, and moved to the 5 on a 32-yard completion from Becht to tight end Andrew Rapplyea. Becht finished off the 10-play, six-and-a-half minute drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Brahmer.

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Penn State 35, Minnesota 0 (Q3 8:33)

Minnesota got on the board with its first possession of the half. Lindsey connected with TJ Thomas for a 58-yard gain on third down, and on the next play Javon Tracy took a pass and ran in 10 yards for the score.

Penn State 35, Minnesota 7 (Q3 6:14)

A Penn State three and out and catch interference on the punt set Minnesota up at the Nittany Lion 42, and the Gophers took advantage. Facing fourth and 7, Lindsey found Darius Taylor open for a 22-yard gain, and two plays later hit Tracy for a 15-yard touchdown.

Penn State 35, Minnesota 14 (Q3 1:40)

4th Quarter

A defensive holding penalty on third down gave Penn State a first down at its own 40 as the third quarter ended, but the Nittany Lions continued to sputter on offense and punted again to start the fourth.

Minnesota looked to be on the move again, advancing into Penn State territory on a pass interference penalty and three Lindsey completions. But consecutive penalties left the Gophers with fourth and 26 at midfield and Lindsey's incompletion turned the ball over on downs.

The Gopher defense sacked Becht on back-to-back plays and Wallace's 15-yard run on third down wasn't enough to keep the drive alive.

Nathan Tiyce punted it away, and Cam Smith took down Tracy at the 3-yard line on the return. The Nittany Lion defense stood strong on the Gophers' ensuing possession, forcing a three-and-out and a punt that gave the Nittany Lions' the ball back at their own 48 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Backup quarterback Alex Manske came in to direct the Nittany Lion offense, and the redshirt freshman made the most of his first game action since the nonconference finale against Buffalo. After four straight runs, Manske completed a 16-yard throw to Amarion Jackson, then hit James Peoples on a wheel route for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

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Penn State 42, Minnesota 14 (Q4 2:51)

The Gophers kept it on the ground the rest of the way and ran out the clock.

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