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Availability Report: 2 More Defenders Ruled Out for Penn State
By Joel Haas,4 days ago
Penn State's depth is worse than expected heading into Saturday night's clash against Minnesota.
The Nittany Lions will be without defensive end Caleb Bacon and cornerback Jahmir Joseph, both of whom have played in rotational roles this season, according to the pregame availability report. Both players were listed as questionable on the Friday night report.
Additionally, safety Jeremiah Cooper and left tackle Malachi Goodman are listed as a game-time decisions. Cooper has played a smaller role the last few weeks after beginning the season as a starter, while Goodman has continued to start despite being banged up. In last week's win over Washington, Goodman left the game in the second half and was replaced by Garrett Sexton.
Here are the full availability reports for both teams ahead of the game.
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Penn State
|Koby Howard
|Wide receiver
|Out
|Penn State
|Max Granville
|Defensive end
|Out (for season)
|Penn State
|Alex Tatsch
|Linebacker
|Out (for season)
|Penn State
|Tyler Armstead
|Cornerback
|Out
|Penn State
|Alijah Carnell
|Defensive tackle
|Out
|Penn State
|Jahmir Joseph
|Cornerback
|Out
|Penn State
|Caleb Bacon
|Linebacker
|Out
|Penn State
|Malachi Goodman
|Offensive lineman
|Game-time decision
|Penn State
|Jeremiah Cooper
|Safety
|Game-time decision
|Minnesota
|Garrison Monroe
|Defensive back
|Out
|Minnesota
|Ryan Estrada
|Running back
|Out
|Minnesota
|Mason Carrier
|Linebacker
|Out
|Minnesota
|Jaylin Hicks
|Defensive lineman
|Out
|Minnesota
|Brett Carroll
|Offensive lineman
|Out
|Minnesota
|Ashton Beers
|Offensive lineman
|Out
|Minnesota
|Hayden Moore
|Wide receiver
|Out
|Minnesota
|Riley Sunram
|Defensive lineman
|Out
|Minnesota
|Theorin Randle
|Defensive lineman
|Out
|Minnesota
|John Nestor
|Defensive back
|Game-time decision
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