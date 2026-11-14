Penn State's depth is worse than expected heading into Saturday night's clash against Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions will be without defensive end Caleb Bacon and cornerback Jahmir Joseph, both of whom have played in rotational roles this season, according to the pregame availability report. Both players were listed as questionable on the Friday night report.

Additionally, safety Jeremiah Cooper and left tackle Malachi Goodman are listed as a game-time decisions. Cooper has played a smaller role the last few weeks after beginning the season as a starter, while Goodman has continued to start despite being banged up. In last week's win over Washington, Goodman left the game in the second half and was replaced by Garrett Sexton.

Here are the full availability reports for both teams ahead of the game.

Team Name Position Status Penn State Koby Howard Wide receiver Out Penn State Max Granville Defensive end Out (for season) Penn State Alex Tatsch Linebacker Out (for season) Penn State Tyler Armstead Cornerback Out Penn State Alijah Carnell Defensive tackle Out Penn State Jahmir Joseph Cornerback Out Penn State Caleb Bacon Linebacker Out Penn State Malachi Goodman Offensive lineman Game-time decision Penn State Jeremiah Cooper Safety Game-time decision Minnesota Garrison Monroe Defensive back Out Minnesota Ryan Estrada Running back Out Minnesota Mason Carrier Linebacker Out Minnesota Jaylin Hicks Defensive lineman Out Minnesota Brett Carroll Offensive lineman Out Minnesota Ashton Beers Offensive lineman Out Minnesota Hayden Moore Wide receiver Out Minnesota Riley Sunram Defensive lineman Out Minnesota Theorin Randle Defensive lineman Out Minnesota John Nestor Defensive back Game-time decision

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