This story originally appeared in The Centre County Gazette.

The Nittany Antique Machinery Association is moving toward purchasing a nearly $4 million property along U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township that would provide a permanent home for its popular antique machinery shows, a year-round museum and a community event center.

Attorney William Burnett, who represents NAMA, told The Centre County Gazette on Nov. 10 that the nonprofit organization is negotiating to purchase approximately 106 acres and several existing buildings at the former #1 Cycle Center Harley-Davidson dealership property near Centre Hall.

"This is our best shot to give the community what Nittany Antique Machinery Association was originally formed to do, which was to acquire land and build a museum," Burnett said. "And that's what we're hopefully doing this week. Just not building the museum because it's already built."

The proposed purchase comes as NAMA prepares to leave its longtime location at Penn's Cave.

Burnett said the association hopes to place the property under contract this week, with a potential closing scheduled for late January.

"This is an exciting milestone for NAMA and represents the beginning of a new chapter in our organization's history," said Preston Weaver, NAMA's second vice president. "Securing a permanent home will allow us to preserve our traditions, protect our investments, and create opportunities for generations to come."

The property, located at 107 Yearicks Boulevard, includes approximately 98.5 acres of farmland, an eight-bay commercial building, a large barn and a separate maintenance facility.

According to property documents provided to the Gazette, the eight-bay building contains approximately 5,280 square feet and would become a permanent museum showcasing antique tractors, steam engines and other agricultural machinery.

Burnett said the museum would operate year-round, allowing visitors to experience the region's agricultural history without waiting for NAMA's annual spring and fall shows.

Among its planned attractions would be the organization's Corliss steam engine, which Burnett hopes to have operating as part of the exhibits.

A nearby 22,000-square-foot barn would serve as an event center available to nonprofit organizations, businesses and community groups. Courtesy of NAMA

"For 51 years, our members and volunteers have worked tirelessly to preserve America's agricultural heritage," said Larry Harpster, one of NAMA's original members. "Having a permanent museum and home for our machinery will help ensure that this history remains accessible, educational and meaningful for future generations."

A nearby 22,000-square-foot barn would serve as an event center available to nonprofit organizations, businesses and community groups. Another building, previously used as a paint shop, would become a maintenance facility for restoring antique equipment.

"Our vision goes beyond establishing a home for NAMA," said Sandy Berkey, the organization's secretary. "We want to create an affordable event space where nonprofits, community organizations, families, and other groups can gather and thrive. We hope this property becomes a resource that benefits the entire community."

The surrounding farmland would remain in agricultural use, potentially through agreements with local farmers or NAMA members. Portions of the property are zoned for commercial and industrial uses.

Burnett said purchasing property with existing infrastructure was essential because developing vacant farmland would require substantial additional investments in utilities, buildings and highway access.

"This is turnkey," Burnett said. "It checks all the boxes and removes all the impediments for getting a show up like the spring show up and running at a new facility and a new location."

The purchase would represent a significant financial undertaking for the nonprofit organization which is launching a fundraising campaign to establish its new home.

Burnett said NAMA hopes to raise approximately $1.5 million through community contributions while financing at least $3 million through conventional lending.

"This opportunity is incredibly exciting, but securing the property and making the necessary infrastructure improvements will require continued financial support," said James Markle, NAMA's treasurer. "We invite our members, friends, businesses and community supporters to help us turn this vision into reality. Every contribution brings us closer to building a permanent home for NAMA and a lasting resource for our community."

Those wishing to support NAMA's effort to secure its permanent home can make a donation through the organization's GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/preserving-namas-52year-tradition.

"This is a big ask and I understand that everybody's hurting right now, but this is a big ask and I know that people love this show and people want this show to continue," Burnett said. "And what's a better time than to build a museum that shows Centre County's history of agricultural innovation over the decades?"

The proposed move follows months of uncertainty surrounding NAMA's future at Penn's Cave where the organization has held its antique machinery shows for decades.

Burnett said NAMA began exploring alternative locations after determining that remaining at Penn's Cave might not provide the long-term stability the organization needed.

The association is working with Potter Township to determine what activities and events would be permitted at the property.

If the purchase proceeds as planned, Burnett said NAMA hopes to avoid interruptions to its 2027 shows although logistical arrangements and approvals remain to be completed.

Those wishing to support NAMA's effort to secure its permanent home can make a donation through the organization's GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/preserving-namas-52year-tradition. Courtesy of NAMA

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