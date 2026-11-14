David Restino has joined Penn State Federal Credit Union as chief financial officer, stepping into the role after Rick Tabor's move to chief executive officer earlier this year.

"David brings more than 15 years of accounting experience, with a career built on safety, soundness, and being a good steward of the institutions he's worked for," the credit union wrote in a news release.

Most recently, Restino served as vice president and chief financial officer of First United National Bank, where he also sat on the board of directors. He's a certified public accountant licensed in Pennsylvania, and he holds a Master of Science in accounting from Clarion University of Pennsylvania along with a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Westminster College.

Outside of work, Restino serves on the school board for Clearfield Area School District, and he volunteers with The Chemo Care Bag Project, a nonprofit that puts together care packages for people going through cancer treatment.

"Being involved in your community isn't something separate from doing your job well, it's part of it," he said. "Small, member-focused financial institutions like Penn State Federal make a real difference in the communities they serve, and I'm proud to be part of that. I'm looking forward to getting more involved here in State College and carrying on the 'people helping people' spirit this credit union was built on."

Penn State Federal Credit Union is a member-owned and -operated financial institution that has been serving the Penn State community since 1959, offering a variety of personal and business related financial products and services. Membership is open to Penn State University employees, students, retirees and their families in addition to a variety of select employer groups. To learn more about Penn State Federal visit pennstatefederal.com or call 814-865-7728.

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