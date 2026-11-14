In this quiz: What the state House will look like next year, Democrats’ victories lead to renewed calls for an interstate agreement, and health activists zero in on a Pennsylvania food festival.

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The post Great PA News Quiz: Lawmaker Censure Vote, Activists Zero in on Food Fest, and State House Divide appeared first on StateCollege.com.