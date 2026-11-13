Updated 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

An hours-long ground stop for all airports nationwide on Friday caused travel chaos for college football teams around the country, including Minnesota ahead of its game at Penn State scheduled for Saturday night.

After an overnight delay the Golden Gophers departed Minneapolis on Saturday morning and touched down in State College around noon. Kickoff in Beaver Stadium remains at 7 p.m..

The Minnesota team had not yet departed for State College and was at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights because of a telecommunications issue, according to multiple reports. The team left the airport and returned to campus, 247 Sportsreported.

The FAA ended the ground stop at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, saying airplane departures could resume.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that catching up on the flight backlog at airports around the country is "gonna be slow" and said priority would be given to aircraft carrying larger numbers of passengers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop — the first of its kind since 2023 and only the second since Sept. 11, 2001 — was imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The Minnesota football team arrives at State College Regional Airport on Saturday, Nov. 14, after an overnight delay caused by a nationwide ground stop for all airports. Photo by Greg Guise

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and said there was no indication the communications failure was related to a cyberattack. Trump administration officials blamed "overloaded," "outdated" systems.

The FAA was investigating a communication issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide, said Duffy.

Among the approximately 11,000 delayed or canceled flights nationwide, at least 14 college football teams had their flights grounded and three changed plans to travel by bus, according to a running list published by On3.

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