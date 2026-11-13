Centre LifeLink EMS is now accepting memberships for 2027, offering Centre Region residents coverage for emergency ambulance services with no out-of-pockets costs when the agency responds to a 911 call.

Individual memberships cost $80 and family memberships cost $105 for the year, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2027. The annual membership drive is now underway, and residents in the agency's coverage area will receive brochures in the mail with enrollment information. Residents can sign up online through Centre LifeLink's membership portal.

Memberships cover unlimited local emergency ambulance service when Centre LifeLink is dispatched through 911. Any available insurance is billed, but members are not responsible for any remaining out-of-pocket costs for covered emergency services.

Centre LifeLink estimates members can avoid an average of $900 in costs for basic life support ambulance calls and more than $1,600 for advanced life support paramedic services. Those figures reflect average costs paid by people without memberships.

The nonprofit relies on membership revenue and donations to help pay for its operations, including rising costs for fuel, ambulance equipment replacement and staffing. The annual campaign helps the agency maintain its equipment and personnel for emergency calls.

Centre LifeLink provides 24-hour basic and advanced life support emergency services to State College Borough, College, Harris, Ferguson and Patton townships. It also provides mutual aid to surrounding areas of Centre and Huntingdon counties. The agency serves a primary response area of about 80,000 people and responds to approximately 7,000 calls annually.

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