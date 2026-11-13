A volunteer-run, nonprofit bookstore and cultural space in downtown Bellefonte will host special promotions and activities throughout the weekend in honor of its second anniversary.

The Print Factory, located at 130 S. Allegheny St., is offering 10% off all merchandise storewide on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15. The community is invited to stop by throughout the day on Sunday for crafts and complimentary snacks to celebrate the store's milestone.

The bookstore, which was founded in 2023 and opened in its permanent space November 2024, serves as an inclusive and welcoming gathering space for Bellefonte's artistic community, dedicated to fostering literature, creativity and cultural engagement. Prior to its opening, the vision for the space began more than a decade ago and finally came to fruition when its founders saw the need for accessible community spaces in the area.

"We are an antiracist, feminist, and queer-inclusive organization that supports the artistic and intellectual life of the local community. Our mission is to create an atmosphere of inclusivity and acceptance," the store's website reads.

The Print Factory is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

To learn about the store's regular programming and events, visit its website.

The post Bellefonte Bookstore Celebrating Two-Year Anniversary with Weekend Events appeared first on StateCollege.com.