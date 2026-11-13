A retired Bellefonte business owner remembered as a man who touched many lives died in a Spring Township house fire on Monday morning.

Preliminary autopsy results found that Lech "Les" Urbanski, 76, died of smoke inhalation and his death was ruled accidental, the Centre County Coroner's Office reported on Friday.

A father of seven and grandfather of 17, Urbanski and his wife of nearly 16 years, Karen Urbanski, owned The Great Mish Mosh in Bellefonte before retiring and selling the business earlier this year. They previously owned the former Aardvark Kafé in State College.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a fire at their home on the 1700 block of Axemann Road at about 6:25 a.m. Monday. After firefighting and recovery efforts involving agencies from around Centre County, Urbanski was found deceased at about 3:15 p.m., according to Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner John D. Kubalak.

The couple's dog, Nellie, also died according to a GoFundMe campaign to assist Karen Urbanski with the cost of memorial services, housing and food. The home was destroyed.

Born in Manchester, England, Les Urbanski graduated from Staffordshire University and worked as a banker before moving in 1972 to the United States, where he became a general contractor and business owner, according to his obituary.

He was member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College, volunteered at the State College Food Bank with his children when they were young and enjoyed staying physically active.

"Although he wasn’t born in the United States, he always had a great love for this country," his obituary reads. "Les valued his health, wellness, and nutrition. He strived to stay active, whether he was playing with his dog, keeping up with his grandchildren, or playing soccer. Les’ fatherly love reached the lives of many."

In Facebook posts this week, Karen Urbanski said her husband was a "man bigger than life itself."

"I have been truly loved for 17 years and his love and joy for his kids & grandkids was beyond beautiful," she wrote. "If we were with family, he would always be carrying a baby, or on be the floor with the kids. Please be sending love to his kids, we are all devastated."

"What a wonderful man," she added. "My husband. I love him so much & I find it difficult to think of life without him."

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