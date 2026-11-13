Looking for ways to spend your weekend in the State College area? Whether you are in the mood for a relaxing glass of wine, a good laugh or family-friendly outdoor adventures, the local community calendar is packed with activities. Here is a roundup of top events happening this weekend, Nov. 13–15.

Wine Bingo with Beth at Mt. Nittany Winery Kick off your weekend at 5 p.m. Friday with a lively game of Wine Bingo. For just $12, attendees receive a glass of wine of their choice and two bingo cards. It is a fantastic excuse to unwind with friends, enjoy locally crafted wine and compete for gift certificates during each round.

Peter Pan (The Non-Flying Edition) At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Bald Eagle Area Drama Club brings Neverland to the stage with a hilarious twist on Peter Pan (The Non-Flying Edition) by Jon Jory. This is a must-see for families and theater lovers looking for an affordable, laughter-filled evening featuring quirky pirates and brave Lost Boys—no pixie dust or flying harnesses required.

Kill Me, Baby, One More Time Your favorite 90s hits… with a killer twist! Sock & Buskin Theatre Company invites you to laugh and reminisce as you solve the mystery of whodunnit at Titan Hollow this weekend. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

All You Can Eat Breakfast Skip cooking this Sunday morning and head to the Bellefonte Knights of Columbus for an incredible all-you-can-eat breakfast for just $10! From 8:30 a.m. to noon, you can feast on a massive spread featuring everything from made-to-order chocolate chip pancakes and specialty eggs to crispy bacon and warm sausage gravy. It is the perfect weekend treat for the whole family, especially since kids under seven eat completely free!

Creative Reuse Art Supply Swap Wrap up your weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Schlow Centre Region Library.This event is a brilliant stop for local artists, crafters, and DIY enthusiasts who want to sustainably refresh their creative stashes. You can declutter your unused materials and swap them out for fresh, new-to-you supplies.

Music at Zion: Picker & Papa Escape the chilly weather this Sunday and join the beloved local acoustic duo Picker & Papa for a heartwarming indoor concert at Zion Lutheran Church in Boalsburg. Running from 3 to 5 p.m., it is the perfect chance to gather with the community, shout out your favorite song requests and sing along to a fun mix of ragtime, folk and classic hits!

For a full list of upcoming activities, visit the StateCollege.com Community Calendar.

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