This story originally appeared in The Centre County Gazette.

Colorful caftans, oversized jewelry and a little nostalgia will come together on Saturday, Nov. 14 for a good cause as Out of the Cold Centre County partners with the Ladies Auxiliary from the American Legion Post 245 for the Mrs. Roper Romp fundraiser to benefit the local homeless shelter.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, and will feature dancing, music provided by DJ William Wiser III, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. A $5 donation will help support Out of the Cold's efforts to provide shelter and assistance to people experiencing homelessness in Centre County.

The fundraiser is part of the organization's November campaign recognizing National Homelessness Awareness Month, an effort to raise money while helping residents better understand the challenges facing those without stable housing.

Amy Fornwalt-Bowser, an Out of the Cold board member, said the idea grew from previous Mrs. Roper-themed fundraising events including a bar crawl. This time, she wanted to create an opportunity for people to gather in one location, enjoy an evening together and support a worthwhile cause.

"Since some of my friends couldn't make the bar crawl, I decided that maybe we should do it somewhere where it's just one location and maybe get a DJ and dance and have fun without doing the crawl," Fornwalt-Bowser said.

The event takes its inspiration from Helen Roper, the colorful, caftan-wearing character from the classic 1970s-era television sitcom "Three's Company." Mrs. Roper Romps have become popular social gatherings where participants dress in the character's signature flowing outfits, wigs and accessories.

Fornwalt-Bowser said she hopes the combination of music, dancing and a familiar television character will encourage people to participate, whether they have attended previous events or are discovering the fundraiser for the first time.

For Fornwalt-Bowser, the evening represents more than an opportunity to dress up and have fun. It is another way to introduce residents to the work Out of the Cold performs throughout the year.

The organization provides emergency shelter and support for people experiencing homelessness, offering a safe place to stay while individuals work toward greater stability.

Fornwalt-Bowser said the shelter currently has a capacity of 18 beds and the organization is exploring renovations that could eventually allow it to accommodate additional residents.

The need becomes particularly important during periods of extreme cold.

The Mrs. Roper Romp is part of Out of the Cold’s November campaign recognizing National Homelessness Awareness Month. Courtesy of Out of the Cold

Fornwalt-Bowser said Out of the Cold works with State College Borough through a Code Blue initiative that allows additional people seeking refuge from dangerously cold temperatures to sleep inside the shelter. Improvements to the building, including a sprinkler system expansion, have helped make that possible.

The partnership reflects the importance of community cooperation in addressing homelessness, particularly when winter weather creates additional dangers for people without reliable shelter.

Beyond the Mrs. Roper Romp, Out of the Cold is working with area businesses and restaurants throughout November to increase awareness of its services.

Fornwalt-Bowser said the organization has partnered with restaurants including Texas Roadhouse and is planning additional outreach at Robin Hood Brewing Co. in Bellefonte. Volunteers also plan to have an informational presence at The Naked Egg Café during Saturdays in November.

These activities give volunteers opportunities to speak directly with residents, explain the organization's mission and encourage community involvement.

"This month is awareness month, and so we're trying to be out in the community so we can raise awareness that we're there," Fornwalt-Bowser said.

Despite the organization's presence in Centre County, Fornwalt-Bowser said she is frequently surprised by how many people remain unfamiliar with the shelter.

"It's amazing to me still that people don't know where the shelter is," she said.

For Fornwalt-Bowser, the hope is that an evening of dancing, laughter and colorful costumes will do more than raise money. It might also introduce someone to an organization they never knew existed and encourage them to become part of its mission.

While the outfits might be inspired by a television comedy, the reason for gathering is very real. Behind the music and laughter is an opportunity to help neighbors who need a safe place to sleep.

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