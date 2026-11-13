The live tunes play on in Boalsbsurg as Music on the Lawn moves inside for the colder months.

The community concert series, part of the Grounded in Boalsburg initiative, returns Sunday, Nov. 15, with Picker & Papa performing from 3 to 5 p.m. inside Zion Lutheran Church, 105 Old Boalsburg Road. The concert is open to everyone.

The duo's connection to Boalsburg dates back more than 20 years, when a chance encounter at the Boalsburg Farmers Market brought together two musicians who have been playing together ever since.

Picker & Papa

Jim Kerhin and Gary Brubaker met at the Boalsburg Farmers Market in 2005. Brubaker was playing guitar and singing. Kerhin, who had recently moved to State College from Milwaukee, happened to have his banjo in the car.

He joined in, and Picker & Papa started there.

More than 20 years later, the duo plays a mix of old-time favorites, ragtime, John Denver, the Beatles and whatever else comes to mind. Both are multi-instrumentalists, though they're most often found with an acoustic guitar and plectrum banjo.

Local audiences may know them from the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, People's Choice Festival, Grange Fair and the Boalsburg Farmers Market, where it all began.

Audience participation is part of the show. Sing-alongs and requests are encouraged.

A Season on the Lawn

Music on the Lawn began May 17 on the church lawn at 305 N. Church St., across the street from Zion Lutheran Church. Rock Hill Revival opened the season beneath the large tree overlooking the lawn, playing vintage rock, country, blues and jazz for Boalsburg residents, families and pets gathered on lawn chairs, blankets and the grass.

Tussey Mountain Moonshiners followed in June. July brought Porch Party, with Liz Lasher, Mickey Tomasetti, Tom Mallouk, Randy Doughty and Michelle Katz performing folk, country, blues and rock.

On Aug. 16, rain moved Free Range, a Boalsburg-based acoustic band, indoors. The series had always been scheduled rain or shine, with the church serving as the backup location. That afternoon gave audiences an early look at what an indoor concert could be.

Andy Tolins performed in September, moving between bluegrass, Celtic, blues and swing on guitar, dobro, mandolin and National steel.

On Oct. 11, Anything Goes, a Boalsburg group formed within the past year, played the series' first regularly scheduled indoor concert, with music spanning the 1920s to today.

The series now continues indoors as Music at Zion through the colder months.

About Grounded in Boalsburg

Grounded in Boalsburg is a community initiative bringing together residents, families and visitors through events celebrating the people, history and traditions of Boalsburg.

The concert series is sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church, which has been part of the Boalsburg community for more than 200 years.

More information is available at groundedinboalsburg.com.

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