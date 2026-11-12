State College Area Bubble Tea Shop Closing

A State College area shop specializing in boba tea, coffee and a variety of specialty drinks is shutting its doors after a little more than three years in business.

TeaFé, located at 1633 N. Atherton St. near Walmart in the North Atherton Place shopping center, is closing at the end of November, according to a post on the store's Facebook page and a sign on the shop's front door.

A specific date for the last day of business was not provided and management did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

TeaFé opened in September 2023 in the 2,400-square-foot space that was formerly Carver's Deli along the shopping center's retail strip.

It has offered a wide selection of boba, milk tea, matcha, yogurt drinks, coffee, lattes, frappes, shakes, smoothies, specialty tea drinks and more. The shop's food menu has included beignets and other pastries, as well as musubi and onigiri.

TeaFé sought to set itself apart in the area's bubble tea market through both its offerings and atmosphere.

"We did not want to be just another cafe that serves boba or coffee," the business wrote on its website. "We wanted to create a space for anyone and everyone to feel right at home. As you enjoy what we have to offer on our menu, whether it be our crafty drinks or our sweet delights, we want you to be able to be comfortable and at peace as you take a step back from your busy day."

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