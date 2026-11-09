Penn State Expecting $124M Budget Shortfall

Penn State officials said on Monday that they are taking steps, including a series of targeted budget reductions, to address an expected shortfall of $124 million for the current fiscal year.

The shortfall in the university's $2.2 billion education and general budget, which funds core academic programs, instruction and research, is the result of what Penn State says are financial pressures facing colleges nationwide, including overall enrollment declines and rising health insurance costs.

Penn State reported its largest ever undergraduate enrollment this fall at the University Park campus, where it welcomed a record-high first-year class of 9,907 as it works toward a previously announced goal of 10,000 for incoming freshman classes.

But overall, the university saw a total enrollment decrease across all campuses of 3,058, with half of that decline at the seven Commonwealth Campuses slated for closure after the spring semester. While that decrease at the closing campuses was anticipated, Penn State says that due to the timing of the university's two-year budgeting process, the impacts of the enrollment declines "were not included in the original modeling for the FY 2026-27 budget."

Graduate student enrollment also decreases by 742, international student enrollment by 922 and out-of-state student enrollment by 2,384

The lower-than-anticipated numbers resulted in an estimated $87 million reduction in projected tuition and fee revenues, according to Penn State.

Penn State received a record number of applications for fall 2026 admission, but the enrollment declines follow a national trend at the beginning of what has been dubbed the “demographic cliff” — a projected steep decline in the number of high school graduates through 2041 that will go on to pursue undergraduate degrees.

Still, a university administrator said Penn State's "market position is strong."

"Many of our enrollment trends positively reflect the forward-thinking work our leaders are doing to prepare the institution for the future,” Matt Melvin, vice president for Enrollment Management, said.

Employee health insurance costs also factored into the budget shortfall. A 15.7% increase in claims from August 2025 to August 2026 was above the national average and cost $37 million beyond original projections, according to the university.

Penn State identified seven steps it planned to take for cost savings to address the shortfall, though specific dollar amounts were not detailed:

• A reduction to the president's strategic funds.

• Centralizing vacant salary and fringe benefit savings, dating back to July 1, 2026.

• A reduction to the Office of the Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses budget. One-time campus closure costs will be funded through FY 2026-27 investment income.

• Budget reductions for education and general budget-funded units. The cuts will be "applied variably based on strategic decisions, with an average reduction of approximately 1.25%," according to the university. These reductions must be non-personnel — meaning they won't result in job losses — and are to be returned to the central budget by June 30.

• An exchange of a portion of Office of Physical Plant E&G funds for major maintenance or capital funding from current-year investment income. Capital projects using E&G funds must be preapproved by the provost and chief financial officer.

• All year-end budget surpluses will return to the central budget, and year-end transfers to capital projects will not be approved.

The university said it is not uncommon for E&G-funded units to have unused money at the end of the fiscal year, and they can use those unspent dollars for their budget reduction.

According an update on Penn State's budget website, the university has no plans to change current hiring practices, though it noted "it continues to be important for hiring managers to critically evaluate the needs for their units. There is also no university-wide plan for program or service cuts, but the budget website states "unit leaders will decide on the local level how to achieve the necessary budget savings."

Penn State has for years grappled with taming fiscal shortfalls through measures including university-wide budget cuts, buyouts of some Commonwealth Campus employees, the pending closure of seven campuses and offloading auxiliary assets such as the transfer of WPSU to WHYY and the still pending transfer of State College Regional Airport to the Centre County Airport Authority.

The 2027-28 E&G budget approved by the Board of Trustees in August —Penn State adopts its budgets a year in advance — was balanced for a third consecutive year.

But Vice President for Finance and Business Sara Thorndike said at a "State of State" forum in September that the university was bracing for budget shortfalls in the coming years for the same reasons cited in Monday's announcement and which could total more than $200 million by 2030, WPSU reported.

"While Penn State is not immune to the enrollment and cost pressures facing higher education, years of preparatory work have helped position the University to respond to such challenges from a place of strength," the university wrote on the budget website. "This work has focused on a revamped budgeting approach, fiscal responsibility, strategic investments, identifying efficiencies, generating new revenue, and strengthening University operations."

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