Penn State Men’s Basketball Survives Scare Against Chattanooga to Stay Undefeated

Penn State’s undefeated start to the season extended through Game 2 with a nail-biting victory over Chattanooga.

Led by 25 points from forward Josh Reed and 43 points off free throws, the Nittany Lions fended off a second-half push from the Mocs to win 97-93 on Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center.

“There were some things in that game that we did at a high level that we need to continue to build on and replicate, and there were some things in the second half we gotta watch tape tomorrow and get better,” head coach Mike Rhoades said after the game.

How It Happened

Guard Thomas Allard opened the game with back-to-back triples and a mid-range jumper to mount an 8-2 Nittany Lion lead less than three minutes into the contest, which quickly surpassed his five total points from the season-opener.

However, Chattanooga guard Kobe McDowell-White knocked down his first three attempts from beyond the arc, leveling the score at 11-11.

Despite being held out of the starting five again, forward Roko Prkačin quickly entered the game but didn’t make an immediate scoring impact, instead picking up an early rebound and assist.

Instead, forward François Wibaut scored six consecutive points via an and-one and a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 17-11.

The Nittany Lions continued to pull ahead with Prkačin’s first five points, plus contributions from several others, extending the lead to 38-22 after an eightt-point run.

The Mocs entered foul trouble early, allowing Penn State to add 21 points on 22 tries in the first half. Seven of those free throws came from Reed, who contributed six straight points amid a 16-2 run for the Nittany Lions.

“I just thought he played within himself and he does a really good job of getting downhill,” Rhoades said. “He’s a physical guard. Try to put a guard on him and he can big boy you a little bit; if you put a bigger guy on him, he’s quick enough to get by.”

Guard Jay Rodgers and forward Tim Oboh got some minutes during the opening frame, but they weren’t able to put any points on the board during limited action.

Coming out of halftime with a 54-31 Penn State advantage, the Mocs stole some momentum on an 11-2 run broken up by a Prkačin and-one. Wibaut sprinkled in a pair of buckets, pulling ahead of Reed in points with 12 to eclipse his opening-night total.

McDowell-White continued to impress, knocking down a couple 3-pointers to advance to 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and becoming the first player to surpass 20 points.

On the other end of the court, Penn State entered a scoring drought that allowed Chattanooga to get back in the game, pulling within 12 points at the under-12 minute TV timeout.

Chattanooga forward Zach Bleshoy continued to battle in the paint and get to the free-throw line, helping chip away at the lead, which shrank to nine points multiple times.

“I think it's just complacency,” guard Dasonte Bowen said. “When you grab a big lead like that, it's easy to get relaxed.”

Allard had cooled down after a hot start but drained a deep 3-pointer to snap a cold streak, helping maintain the dwindling lead.

The Mocs made a substitution at center and the Nittany Lions immediately found more success in the paint, getting buckets from Ivan Jurić and Reed. Chattanooga didn’t fade away though, hitting shots to make it a six-point contest.

Ivan Jurić had 15 points and 10 rebounds in Penn State's win over Chattanooga. Photo by Greg Guise

Reed put up a critical bucket and followed it with a steal on the defensive end, getting fouled before tacking on two more points from the stripe.

The resilient Mocs got some key points from Matthew Hampton, who reached 25 points, including six free throws with under two minutes to play.

“There were a lot of fouls on drives both ways,” Rhoades said. “You just got to adjust and can’t make excuses for other things that affect the game.”

With under a minute remaining, Chattanooga began fouling while continuing to make shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. Penn State did enough from the line to maintain a slight edge, securing a 97-93 victory.

Team leaders

Points: Josh Reed, 25

Assists: Brant Byers, Roko Prkačin, 4

Rebounds: Ivan Jurić, 10

Up next: Penn State faces its first true challenge of the season with an in-state matchup against Pitt at 8 p.m. on Sunday at The Palestra in Philadelphia

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