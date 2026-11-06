Penn State Professor Revisits Hero of Entebbe Raid in New Documentary ‘To Kill a Nazi’

Imagine setting out to track down the Nazi who executed your father, only to find yourself and your 12-year-old child held hostage by terrorists. That harrowing story is at the center of “To Kill a Nazi,” a critically acclaimed documentary written, directed, and produced by Penn State professor Boaz Dvir.

The film, which is narrated by Jason Alexander, will be screened as an official selection of the Centre Film Festival on Friday at noon in Foster Auditorium at Paterno Library.

Dvir is a professor at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications and has been working in academia for 23 years. In addition to his teaching experience, he’s also worked in journalism for 15 years as an editor.

Courtesy of Boaz Dvir

According to the film’s website, the documentary tells the story of a Frenchman who searches for the truth about his father’s disappearance during World War II and ends up playing a crucial role in history’s most audacious hostage rescue, the 1976 Entebbe raid.

The story follows Michel Cojot, who passed away in 1999. Since Dvir never had the chance to interview Cojot himself, he spoke with 30 people around the globe who were connected to him, including his children, wife, Nazi hunters, and more.

In addition to these interviews, Dvir acquired several prerecorded interviews with Cojot for the project.

Courtesy of Boaz Dvir

Piecing all of this information together, Dvir recreated the story. He didn’t want to do a physical reenactment because he wanted viewers to paint their own picture of what was happening, so he chose animation.

The film premiered in June of this year at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, one of the most iconic historic movie palaces. The film has screened worldwide since its release, but Friday will be its premiere in Pennsylvania.

The film greatly benefited from the support of Penn State students, faculty, and administration alike. Many students participated in making the film. Dvir wrote the music and collaborated with students to create the final soundtrack. All of the instruments you hear in the film are played by Penn State students.

“I am even more excited to show it on campus, because the film benefited greatly from the support of Penn State,” Dvir told Onward State.

Dvir also thanked the students and colleagues who helped make the film possible.

General admission tickets for individual films at the Centre Film Festival are $12. Students are admitted for free.

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