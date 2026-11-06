Out of the Cold to Host First Foul Shooting Fundraiser

This story originally appeared in The Centre County Gazette.

STATE COLLEGE — Out of the Cold Centre County is holding a new event this weekend designed to help support the organization ahead of the winter months.

The organization, which works to combat homelessness through its shelter and services in State College, is holding a foul-shooting competition called “Free Throws for Matt,” honoring a longtime volunteer of Out of the Cold. The event takes place on the new basketball court the organization built over the summer, serving as a ribbon-cutting for the new court.

“It took me two months of just digging out and hauling in gravel and compacting and pouring the concrete and everything,” Out of the Cold volunteer Steve McDonald said. “There were a number of the residents who came out and were right by my side the whole time through this project, and what an awesome way to get to know some of their stories.”

“It’ll just knock you off your socks when you hear some of their stories,” McDonald said. “I mean, they were so helpful in building this basketball court, and it gets used. The one gentleman, Alex, who is a resident there, says, ‘Oh my gosh, Steve, we use it every day. We're out here shooting.’”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday Nov. 7, at the shelter, 318 S. Atherton St., and is open to the public. The event has local athletes coming in attendance as well as small businesses sponsoring the prizes for the day. On top of the ribbon-cutting and foul shot competition, there will also be an around-the-world tournament.

McDonald emphasized the importance of local businesses joining the cause.

Steve and Faith McDonald after finishing the court. Courtesy of Out of the Cold

“There’s no entry fee; anyone can shoot 20 shots, foul shots, and you get someone to sponsor you,” McDonald said. “I will pay you $2. I'll pay you $5 for every shot that you make out of 20 baskets, and then all that money goes to Out of the Cold homeless shelter for their operating expenses.”

For anyone trying to get involved, reach out to Out of the Cold directly to contribute, or show up Saturday to participate.

“It’s just a way to try to grow some community awareness,” McDonald said. “There's one heck of a need out there. It's crazy.”

Last year, the organization gained 300 volunteers who served over 400 individuals who have nowhere else to go, meaning the work the organization does is incredibly crucial during the winter.

McDonald hopes the foul shooting contest can become a tradition in the future.

“Just (trying to) make it a really fun event, and hopefully people will be on board with it,” McDonald said. “We can do it.”

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