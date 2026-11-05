Justice Department Sues Penn State Over In-State Tuition Policy for Some Undocumented Students

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Penn State alleging that a university policy allowing some undocumented students to receive in-state tuition rates discriminates against U.S. citizens who are not residents of Pennsylvania.

“Congress made a deliberate policy choice that states and their public institutions may not grant tuition benefits to illegal aliens unless those same benefits are made to all U.S. citizens,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement. “This university has ignored that mandate. The Department will continue to challenge policies that unlawfully disadvantage American citizens.”

A Penn State spokesperson said the university is aware of the complaint and currently reviewing it.

Under university policy, undocumented students can be eligible for in-state tuition rates if they meet Penn State's Pennsylvania residency requirements. Those include attending an accredited Pennsylvania high school for at least four years and graduating from an accredited Pennsylvania high school or receiving a state General Educational Development (GED) certificate.

The university and the commonwealth both have no policy providing financial aid to undocumented students, who are not eligible for federal student aid.

The Justice Department's 14-page lawsuit says that Penn State's in-state tuition policy violates federal law prohibiting postsecondary education benefits for undocumented individuals on the basis of residency within the state unless the same benefits are available to U.S. citizens and nationals, regardless of their residency.

Denying the same benefits to U.S. citizens from other states, "constitutes blatant unequal treatment favoring illegal aliens over U.S. citizens," DOJ attorneys wrote in the complaint.

Penn State's policy runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Law, according to the lawsuit, because it "perversely rewards illegal aliens’ violation of federal law with reduced tuition solely because of their residency within Pennsylvania’s borders," and by circumventing federal requirements that undocumented individuals not eligible for any State or local public benefit unless through enactment of a state law.

The lawsuit asks a U.S. district judge to declare Penn State's policy unconstitutional and issue an injunction prohibiting its enforcement.

“The Department of Justice today continues its efforts to ensure that no state law or university policy gives preferential treatment to illegal aliens over our Nation’s own citizens,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. said in a statement. “Congress long ago made clear that states, through their public universities, cannot give reduced tuition to illegal aliens not available to all Americans.”

The DOJ has now brought 27 lawsuits against states and universities challenging in-state tuition for undocumented students since President Donald Trump issued executive orders in early 2025 directing federal agencies to "“ensure, to the maximum extent permitted by law, that no taxpayer-funded benefits go to unqualified aliens.”

Lawsuits in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas resulted in judgments in favor of the federal government with orders enjoining such benefits and declared unconstitutional.

A federal judge, however, dismissed the DOJ's lawsuit against the state of Minnesota, writing that the department misinterpreted the law.

Several other states are also fighting similar lawsuits, arguing that states direct their own public education systems and that making higher education more accessible benefits the economy and communities.

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