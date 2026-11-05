Penn State at Washington Preview and Score Prediction

More than a century has passed since Penn State last played a football game on the shores of Lake Washington. When the Nittany Lions touch down in the Pacific Northwest this week, they’ll step into a hostile environment at Husky Stadium searching for something that has eluded them for much of the 2026 campaign: consistency.

Fresh off securing its first conference win of the season against Purdue, Penn State faces a critical cross-country test against a Washington squad finding its footing in the Big Ten.

Details and Odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. PST

Location: Husky Stadium (Seattle, Washington)

TV: Fox Sports 1

Penn State Record: 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten)

Washington Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big Ten)

Spread: Washington -2.5

Series History

The Nittany Lions will look to remain undefeated against the Huskies, having won all four previous matchups. Saturday’s meeting will mark the second since Washington joined the Big Ten, with Penn State winning 35-6 in State College in 2024.

The only previous game played in Seattle was in 1921, a 21-7 blue-and-white victory, while other meetings in 1983 and 2017 were played in the Aloha Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

Overview and Storylines

Both squads have been relatively disappointing to start the year after being ranked in the preseason, with Penn State sitting at 4-4 while Washington enters at 5-3.

The Nittany Lions secured their first Big Ten win last Saturday against Purdue, while the Huskies have won two straight after an 0-3 start to conference play.

It’s unclear whether or not quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will start after appearing in a limited role against Iowa and Nebraska and not playing against the Boilermakers. Earlier in the week, head coach Jedd Fisch said Williams will start if healthy.

The alternative is quarterback Elijah Brown, a Stanford transfer who’s been up-and-down when filling in but doesn’t have the mobility of Williams.

Matchup and Scheme Breakdown

Penn State is expected to get wide receiver Chase Sowell back on Saturday, while fellow receiver Koby Howard is still considered questionable. However, quarterback Rocco Becht rebounded last week without either of them in the lineup, a promising sign entering the final stretch of the season.

The Nittany Lions will need another good performance from Becht against a Washington defense that’s been susceptible through the air this season, allowing 211.3 passing yards per game and over 250 each of the last two games.

Ironically, both teams’ rushing attacks have struggled mightily this season with the exception of playing Purdue, when they both averaged over 5 yards per carry. Against each other, expect both teams to be limited on the ground.

On the other side, Washington’s offensive line may be the worst Penn State has faced during conference play, providing a golden opportunity to build off last week’s improved pass rushing performance. The Huskies have allowed 26 sacks this season, averaging 3.25 per game, and to make matters worse, several linemen were listed as questionable to play on the availability report.

Williams has a tendency to hold the ball too long, but he also has the ability to make plays with his legs, so maintaining rushing discipline and keeping contain will prove crucial. Williams actually has a higher completion percentage when blitzed (70.7% versus 61.9%, per PFF) in part because of his ability to roll out and extend plays, putting strain on the secondary to stay sticky in coverage.

Like most quarterbacks, he’s a better passer between the hashes, completing 10/14 throws to the intermediate center and 5/9 passes to the deep center of the field, per PFF. Washington has multiple talented pass-catchers, but Penn State’s secondary should be up to the task.

Players to Watch

If quarterback Williams (1) starts or plays, he raises the ceiling of the offense with play-making ability and mobility. This season, Williams has completed 123 of 187 passes for 1,495 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 68 carries for 211 yards (including sacks) and is tied for the team lead with two rushing touchdowns.

If Brown (7) gets the nod again, he’s more of a pocket passer who’s capable of hitting downfield throws but also frequently puts the ball in harm’s way, potentially leading to interceptions.

Wide receivers Chris Lawson (8) and Dezmen Roebuck (2) provide a one-two punch through the air. Lawson has 44 receptions for 638 yards and three touchdowns this season, while Roebuck has 53 grabs for 509 yards and three scores.

On defense, safety Alex McLaughlin (7), who was listed as questionable to play, flies around the field and leads the team with 56 tackles, adding three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. If he’s unable to suit up, it’ll be a huge loss for the Huskies.

Keys to Victory

Penn State: Regardless of his pass-catching options, Becht will need to play an efficient game, completing a high percentage of passes and avoiding costly turnovers.

Washington: Whether it’s Williams or Brown getting the nod, the Huskies must neutralize the Nittany Lion pass rush by leaning heavily on a quick-game rhythm. With a nearly non-existent run game and a banged-up offensive line, establishing high-percentage, short-to-intermediate throws early will be vital.

Score Prediction

Penn State 24, Washington 20

Homefield advantage factors in even more during a cross-country trip, but the visiting side is well-positioned to exploit a few glaring mismatches.

While the Nittany Lion run defense has left plenty to be desired, the Huskies rank No. 135 out of 138 in rushing yards per game and lack the firepower to capitalize. On the other side of the trenches, an anemic Penn State pass rush — which has mustered just one sack from a defensive lineman in Big Ten play — will face a porous Washington offensive line equally prone to giving up pressure.

Ultimately, mounting questions under center and up front make it difficult to envision the Huskies finding much offensive rhythm against a stout Nittany Lion secondary. If Becht takes care of the football, the offense should be able to do enough to leave Seattle with a win.

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