    Deed Transfers

    By Centre County Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWWJk_0wP7MPpV00

    This report originally appeared in the Oct. 24-30, 2024 edition of The Centre County Gazette .

    RECORDED SEPT. 30-OCT. 4, 2024

    MILLHEIM BOROUGH
    Buddy L. Cowher and Beth A. Cowher to Blue Sky Realty LLC, East Main Street, $65,000.
    STATE COLLEGE BOROUGH
    Barbara K. Kennedy by Agent to Saige E. Sommese, 826 E. McCormick Ave., $575,000.
    Zhong Q. Li to Austin Cruz and Kenzie Obrochta, 119 W. South Hills Ave., $393,668.
    BENNER TOWNSHIP
    BRH at Harvest Meadows LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Fillmore Valley LLC, 209 Magnolia Lane, $244,990.
    BRH at Harvest Meadows LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Sarah N. Higgins, 205 Magnolia Lane, $352,990.
    BRH at Harvest Meadows LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Kenneth A. Kryst Jr. and Coleen C. Kryst, 207 Magnolia Lane, $351,990.
    Berks at Nittany Glen LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Richard B. Maltz, 320 Acer Ave., $391,990.
    Cynthia B. Spangler to FHB Properties LLC, 1012 Valley View Road, $190,500.
    Ilene Rehal by agent and Paulette Berner to Dawn E. Setzer, 382 Meadow Flower Circle, $350,000.
    Mildred M. Daub Estate and Marilyn D. Daub to Cole Matthiesen and Mikayla B. Ebeling, 126 Armagast Road, $274,000.
    COLLEGE TOWNSHIP
    Harry P. Stumpf Estate, H. Paul Stumpf Estate, Harry Stumpf Estate, Nicholas P. Stumpf and Thomas N. Stumpf to David McKinley and Diane McKinley, 305 Village Heights Drive #125, $169,900.
    Annemarie Mountz to Acres Project, 133 Julian Drive, $475,000.
    Richard L. Fenush and Judith A. Fenush to Kimberly R. Ferretti, 113 Reagan Circle, $400,000.
    Matthew V. Nelson and Kelly L. Nelson to Sarah Gioia and Mckenzie McQuillen, 222 Creekside Drive, $348,500.
    Mary E. Zeek by Attorney to Tobin Heusser and Cheryl Heusser, Wellington Drive, $350,000.
    David R. Dewalle and Nancy E. Dewalle to Ashley E. Rios and David Sellers Aycock, 516 Gregor Circle, $560,000.
    BHL Partnership to Stephanie M. Cohagan and Brian J. Cohagan, 119 Ayva Court, $1,325,000.
    Engle Realty LLC to Alna Properties LLC, 432 Rolling Ridge Drive, $630,000.
    Village at Canterbury LP to Richard E. Konzmann and Maria E. Konzmann, 558 Brandywine Drive, $489,900.
    Prudence P. Johnson to Guy R. Schenker, 381 Village Heights Drive, $522,500.
    Christopher W. Pine and Tracey L. Pine to Drueanne B. Schreyer, 1943 Cliffside Drive, $755,000.
    FERGUSON TOWNSHIP
    Lois A. Dionisio to Robert E. Prigg and Brenda C. Prigg, 647 E. Chestnut St., $620,000.
    Wayne M. Baggett to Maria I. Longo-Imedio and Francisco J. Montans Leal, 120 Treetops Drive, $695,000.
    Philip E. Gingerich Jr. and Shannon L. Gingerich to Simons Ventures LLC, 1360 N. Atherton St., $510,000.
    Darla K. Thomas Foley and Stacy Allen Thomas to Camillo Properties, 138 Suburban Ave., $325,000.
    Philip E. Gingerich Jr. Estate, Shannon L. Gingerich and Central Real Estate Partnership to William M. Jones and Simons Ventures LLC, 1366 N. Atherton St., $250,000.
    Eric Levi and Olga Levi to Samantha R. Welch and Griffin B. Welch, 164 S. Water St., $231,000.
    HARRIS TOWNSHIP
    Guy R. Schenker and France Schenker to MEH Holdings LLC, State Route 322, $1,200,000.
    Elizabeth B. Hinchcliff and Kent W. Hinchcliff to Elise M. Boros Trust and Elise M. Boros, 210 Timberwood Trail, $350,000.
    LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
    Tracy L. Saar to Todd A. Zimmerman, 133 N. Liberty St., $35,000.
    MILES TOWNSHIP
    Randy R. Crossan and Wava A. Crossanto Shem C. Esh and Priscilla E. Esh, 118 Smullton Road, $135,000.
    PATTON TOWNSHIP
    Philip H. Sieg Estate and Robert N. Levy to 808 Cricklewood LLC, 808 Cricklewood Drive, $1,510,000.
    Irina Loutsik to Lydell R. Sargeant and Nicole Z. Sargeant, 138 Tradition Drive, $400,000.
    John Cabibbo and Tiffany L. Cabibbo to Donald E. Jones and Robin E. Jones, 186 Whisper Ridge Drive, $455,000.
    S&A Home Builder LLC to Renee Drummer, 143 Jack Pine Way, $389,900.
    Brian D. McDonagh to Chodorow/Merrithew Revocable Trust, Jason E. Chodorow and Jenny L. Merrithew, 304 Fernwood Court, $325,000.
    RUSH TOWNSHIP
    Perry M. Richmond to Justin J. Vaux and Julie F. Vaux, Black Moshannon Road, $40,000.
    Loretta L. Corsetti and Stephen J. Denochick and BG&DG Properties LLC, Walnut Street, $80,000.
    SPRING TOWNSHIP
    Fishing Creek Valley Associates LP and Rey Inc. to BRH at Logan Greene LLC, 168 Isabella Circle, $95,000.
    BRH at Logan Greene LLC and BNHPA Central Homes LLC to Fife and Drum LLC, 111 Adeline Court, $370,990.
    Patrick R. Burns and Diane K. Burns to Mary G. Mayes, 154 Upper Coleville Road, $274,900.
    Gloria D. Richner Estate, Melinda D. Casey and Melinda D. Richner to Michael D. Richner, 703 Blanchard St., $204,000.
    BRH Homes in PA Central LLC, BNH PA Central Homes LLC and Berks New Homes LLC to Stephen J. Minogue Jr. and Andrea N. Minogue, 137 Agate Lane, $420,000.
    SNOW SHOE TOWNSHIP
    Darlene M. Nichols and Robert Nichols to Robin Knight and Sarah Hauff, 276 Snow Shoe Mountain Forest Road, $121,000.
    WALKER TOWNSHIP
    Bettie L. Barner to Samuel R. Bubb, 4426 Nittany Valley Drive, $225,000.
    Compiled by Danielle Blake

    The post Deed Transfers appeared first on StateCollege.com .

