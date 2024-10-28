Open in App
    • StateCollege.com

    Jackass Brewing Company: Let the Good Times Roll

    By Vincent Corso,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhcRF_0wP7M92M00

    This column originally appeared in the October 2024 edition of Town&Gown magazine.

    The first time I heard about Jackass Brewing Company, a few things came to my mind. First and foremost, I thought to myself (with a chuckle) that whoever decided to name that place is probably a lot of fun. My second thought was, I bet that fun transfers over to the food, beer, and atmosphere of the place. I guess I better check it out.

    Well, I’ll tell you, after stopping by the place out on Old Turnpike Road in Lewisburg a few years ago after a lovely bike ride on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail that conveniently rolls right out back of the brew pub, I can say that it didn’t take long for me to realize I was right; Jackass Brewing Company is definitely a lot of fun. With a name like that, how could it not be?

    That first time there, I hopped off my bike and found a fire pit and cornhole games out back on a lovely patio space that is partially shaded by overhanging hops plants.

    Inside, I found an atmosphere that showcases the brewery with an industrial feel plus views of the brewery floor through large windows along the wall. Above the long bar sits a sign with the brewery logo, featuring a donkey (what else could it be?) along with the motto, “If it’s not Jackass, I’ll have water.” (There is a good story behind that motto on their website).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoWRZ_0wP7M92M00

    And over the course of my short first time there, I found a nice selection of beers that offered a mix of styles for a traditional beer lover like me, along with interesting flavors for those who like to dabble in more inventive beer. It all paired nicely with the atmosphere and delicious menu.

    Sadly, I had to hop back on my bike and pedal back, so I could only try a couple. But I vowed to make the scenic hour’s drive back out on Route 45 from the State College area again. Since then, I have done so a few times now, and I have been happy I did each time.

    It is just the kind of atmosphere that owners Skip Kratzer and Larry Winans were looking for when they opened the brewery five days before the pandemic shut everything down back in 2020.

    “Our mission is to bring people together and make them smile by providing outstanding food, excellent beer, and spectacular service,” Larry told me.

    Well, it seems like that mission is working, as they plan to open their second location in nearby Williamsport this October. Yes, indeed, the good times keep on rolling along for these couple of friends who decided to start a brewery. Now they will have two.

    The 24,000-square-foot, four-story brick building at 301 West Third Street in Williamsport looks like a good match to add to the good times. It has plenty of space for brewing, along with a taproom and bar on the first floor, a full restaurant on the second, and event spaces on the two upper floors. In the works for next spring, hopefully, is a rooftop bar that will offer views of the mountains, Susquehanna River, and the city of Williamsport. One thing for sure is that people who know the Lewisburg location will feel at home in Williamsport.

    “When people step into Williamsport, they will know they are in a Jackass Brewing Company,” Larry says. Inside, people will find the same type of fixtures and decor from the original, fitted into the renovated space. The heart of the tap room will be a long wooden bar that draws inspiration from Williamsport’s lumber industry history. The menu will still feature the same good beer and food styles with clever names, all of which add to the Jackass atmosphere.

    After looking at many potential spots for growth, Larry says they decided on Williamsport because it is close enough to their home base in Lewisburg and has many of the same qualities of the town they call home.

    “There is a sense of pride in the community in Williamsport. There is a sense of home. And there is also a big revitalization happening in the community that we are excited to be a part of,” Larry says.

    The pair learned many things over the past four years after opening just before the pandemic, including putting a priority on building and developing a strong team. Larry says that team will be a big part of the success in Williamsport and he hopes the spot will be another place that builds a community, just like back in Lewisburg.

    “I am most excited to be sitting in the back and seeing many people laughing, talking, and meeting old friends and making new friends. I am just excited to bring people together,” says Larry, which goes right along with their mission.

    Still, after talking with Larry about the new location, one question lingered in my mind: why did they name their brewery Jackass?

    “Hang around us long enough, and you’ll know why,” he says with a laugh. I could see that I was correct about my first thought about Jackass Brewing Company; the owners are definitely fun people. That goes right down to the sometimes silly or outrageous names for their beers and other menu items.

    “If you ask us, we think we are funny,” says Larry. “We want to make it fun and we don’t take ourselves too seriously. We just want people to laugh and smile.”

    Sounds like a good idea to me, I look forward to sharing a pint with Larry soon in Williamsport. Cheers. T&G

    Vincent Corso enjoys drinking local and meeting new people at central Pennsylvania’s many interesting establishments.

    The post Jackass Brewing Company: Let the Good Times Roll appeared first on StateCollege.com .

    NoGrace
    1d ago
    Foods good. beer is swill. Maybe they should just call themselves Jackass.
    Juan Antonio
    1d ago
    Amazing Food, great atmosphere! Seriously good shit!
