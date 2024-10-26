Open in App
    Penn State Rules Out Freshman Running Back, Others Ahead of Kickoff at Wisconsin

    By Seth Engle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FOWJ_0wNcKReR00

    MADISON, Wis. — For the most part, there are no surprises on Penn State’s availability report for the team’s contest at Wisconsin on Saturday. Quinton Martin Jr., a true freshman running back, has been ruled out. The Nittany Lions’ primary punt returner, wide receiver Kaden Saunders, has also been listed as inactive for a third consecutive game.

    There were rumors on social media that the status of Penn State’s lead running back Nick Singleton could be in doubt. Singleton was, however, not listed as either out or questionable, meaning he should be cleared to play against the Badgers.

    https://twitter.com/bigsengtweets/status/1850291992317616375

    Singleton was ruled inactive ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 27-11 win over UCLA on Oct. 5 and was limited to just 10 carries, which he translated to a season-low 26 rushing yards, at USC on Oct. 12. Singleton’s health and impact could be a significant factor in leading Penn State to victory on Saturday.

    Also ruled out, along with Martin and Saunders, is linebacker Keon Wylie, who James Franklin said on Oct. 15 he’s “hoping” will return this season. He said the same for Saunders, who was last seen on the sidelines against the Bruins with a brace on his left foot.

    With Saunders and fellow punt returner Jake Spencer both ruled out, it’ll likely be Zion Tracy manning the Nittany Lions’ primary punt-return duties for a third straight game.

    There were five other players ruled out: safety Kevin Winston Jr. (long term), running back Cam Wallace (long term), defensive end Zuriah Fisher (long term), tight end Andrew Rappleyea, wide receiver Mehki Flowers.

    The post Penn State Rules Out Freshman Running Back, Others Ahead of Kickoff at Wisconsin appeared first on StateCollege.com .

