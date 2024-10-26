Open in App
    Happy Valley Improv to Offer First Course Designed for BIPOC Community

    By Danielle Blake,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygTqO_0wMzHka900

    This story originally appeared in The Centre County Gazette .

    Happy Valley Improv is hosting its first-ever six-week improv class designed for Black, Indigenous and people of color in the Centre County community.

    “Discover Improv: A Six Week Introductory Class Series for the BIPOC Community,” will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with classes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 10. Participants in the class will get the opportunity to showcase their talent at Happy Valley Improv’s Blue Brick Theatre located at 209 W. Calder Way in downtown State College.

    Taught by Happy Valley Improv company member and director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Brandon Rhodes, the course is set to be an introductory improv class designed with an inclusive and supportive environment for the region’s BIPOC community.

    According to Happy Valley Improv, Rhodes has a five-year career of teaching, directing and performing.

    “Improv, for me, is shaped by our unique experiences, culture and lifestyle. Unfortunately, I’ve often seen that these vital aspects of BIPOC experiences are missing in the broader improv world,” Rhodes noted. “I’m excited about this class because it’s a chance to bring those voices, stories and perspectives into the space, making more improv more inclusive and reflective of our diverse backgrounds.”

    Happy Valley Improv’s website highlighted that Rhodes, who was raised just outside of Harrisburg, is a gamer by day and also a gamer by night. When he and his wife moved to Happy Valley, she gifted Rhodes with improv lessons after the two saw a few of the shows together. Now, the rest is history.

    “Discover Improv: A Six Week Introductory Class Series for the BIPOC Community,” is one of three youth and adult classes offered by Happy Valley Improv during the fall of 2024. The other classes currently available include “Improv 201: Building Strong Characters,” “Writing and Performing Stand Up Comedy” and “After School: Foundations Youth Improv.”

    Additionally, Happy Valley Improv has class offerings for middle school students, high schoolers, young professionals and adults all year long.

    Happy Valley Improv’s Happy Valley Improv Community Scholarship is available and awards applicants with one free registration for a level one class. Applications for the scholarship can be found online at happyvalleyimprov.com and should be filled out at least one week before the start of the course.

    Alongside its class offerings, Happy Valley Improvs performs at its weekly shows at Blue Brick Theatre. There are also workshops throughout the year and the annual improv festival, XL Fest, which will be from May 15, 2025, through May 18, 2025.

    More information about the courses, the Blue Brick Theatre and Happy Valley Improv can be found on the website or by contacting business director James Tierney at 518-569-6498 or happyvalleyimprov@gmail.com.

    The post Happy Valley Improv to Offer First Course Designed for BIPOC Community appeared first on StateCollege.com .

