In this week’s news quiz: The price of a swing state ad blitz, U.S. Senate rating shift, part-time police and college conflict.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (newsletters@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO … If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate . Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.

The post Great PA News Quiz: What All Those Political Ads Cost, Musk’s Lottery and at the Drive-Thru appeared first on StateCollege.com .