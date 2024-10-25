Open in App
    Penn State-Wisconsin Preview and Predictions: Can the Nittany Lions Get to 7-0?

    By Seth Engle,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaWqg_0wLQrrRQ00

    For now, let’s put James Franklin’s strange Wednesday press conference and the impending visit from former President Donald Trump to the side. No. 3 Penn State (6-0) has a game to play on Saturday, and it’s an important one at Wisconsin (5-2), which has remedied its slow start to the season by winning its past three games in convincing fashion.

    This was never anticipated to be an easy game for the Nittany Lions (-6.5), period. And a 7:30 p.m. EDT (6:30 local) kickoff is only likely to give a boost to the Badgers, under the bright lights of Camp Randall Stadium. For just the second time this year, Penn State will get the prime time treatment, with broadcasting on NBC, as it looks to remain undefeated for another week.

    Here’s a preview, players to watch and a prediction for Saturday’s matchup.

    PREVIEW:

    This is a game that’s been chalked up by some as a potential trap for James Franklin on his path to a debut in the College Football Playoff.

    Here’s the story: the Nittany Lions have yet to play a dominant, complete game against a quality opponent since their season-opener at West Virginia. Wisconsin, on the other hand, has outscored its past three Big Ten opponents by a combined score of 117-16. The Badgers are hot, there’s no doubt about it. But are they hot enough to keep up with one of the nation’s best?

    PLAYERS TO WATCH:

    RB Nick Singleton

    Penn State didn’t run the ball nearly as well as it would’ve liked in its 33-30 win over USC on Oct. 12. It’s possible star running back Nick Singleton, who missed the previous game against UCLA with an injury, wasn’t fully healthy as he took 10 carries for a season-low 26 rushing yards against the Trojans.

    It’s been two weeks since then, and Singleton should be 100% healthy and eager to return to form against what’s been a strong Wisconsin run defense over the past three weeks. Singleton’s performance should be as important as any Nittany Lion's on Saturday.

    DT Zane Durant

    There’s been one player at the center of the Badgers’ offensive explosion over their past three games: running back Tawee Walker, who has combined for 418 rushing yards and six touchdowns over that span. Look no further than Zane Durant, Penn State’s top run stopper at the line of scrimmage, to attempt and to slow Walker down.

    KEY TO VICTORY:

    Balanced offense

    The focal point will be tight end Tyler Warren. But Warren likely won’t be able to carry the Nittany Lions’ offense for a second consecutive game. If Penn State wants to beat Wisconsin and do so convincingly, it will absolutely need help from Singleton and fellow running back Kaytron Allen.

    Andy Kotelnicki could have some tricks up his sleeve to put the Nittany Lions ahead early and often, but it’ll be more difficult to execute on his plans if he has to rely solely on quarterback Drew Allar and the pass game.

    PREDICTION: Penn State 28, Wisconsin 20

    The post Penn State-Wisconsin Preview and Predictions: Can the Nittany Lions Get to 7-0? appeared first on StateCollege.com .

