Charges including rape and aggravated indecent assault are pending against two former Penn State football players who were dismissed from the team prior to the start of preseason practice this summer.

Kaveion A. Keys and Jameial J. Lyons Jr., both 19, are scheduled to be arraigned by District Judge Don Hahn on Wednesday in State College, according to court docket entries. Criminal complaints detailing the charges were not immediately available, and Hahn's office said they would be released after the preliminary arraignments occur, which is the typical procedure for local magisterial courts.

The charges filed by Penn State police list the offense date as July 7.

Lyons is facing felony charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and invasion of privacy.

Keys is facing felony counts of rape, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

"We are aware of the serious charges against Mr. Keys and Mr. Lyons, who are no longer enrolled at the University," a statement provided by Penn State read. "The safety of our community is our top priority, and Penn State takes any report of sexual assault or misconduct very seriously and investigates any and all reports."

Lyons, a defensive end from Philadelphia, and Keys, a linebacker from Richmond, Virginia, were both about to enter their second seasons with the Nittany Lion football program before they were dismissed. A team spokesperson also confirmed in early August that both were no longer enrolled at the university.

The post 2 Former Penn State Football Players Facing Charges of Rape, Indecent Assault appeared first on StateCollege.com .