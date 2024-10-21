Open in App
    Deed Transfers

    By Centre County Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWWJk_0wFOL4dQ00

    This report originally appeared in the Oct. 17-23, 2024 edition of The Centre County Gazette .

    RECORDED SEPT. 23-27, 2024

    MILESBURG BOROUGH
    Connie L. Noll by Agent to Zachary Rearick and Breanna Packer, 201 Centre St., $160,000.
    PHILIPSBURG BOROUGH
    James D. Detrich and Pamela L. Detrich to MFE Enterprises, 201 E. Locust St., $123,000.
    Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to LGD Investment Inc., 12 N. Fourth St., $29,000.
    James Johnson to 515 Trust and EC Trustee LLC, 515 N. Ninth St., $50,730.
    STATE COLLEGE BOROUGH
    Jillian Rodgers to Home Foundation, 1126 Center Lane, $280,000.
    Scott Fry and Sharon Lester to Lynne Corl, 940 Hart Circle, $265,000.
    Dan H. Lestz and Susan J. Venegoni-Lestz to Scott W. Korman and Lisa G. Korman, 323 W. Fairmount Ave., $490,000.
    Capital Area Investments LLC to Johnny L. Eure II and Shawntil M. Eure, 812 Stratford Drive #14, $218,000.
    Kistler Family Charitable Trust, Nicholas Family Charitable Trust, Heidi Nicholas, Thomas K. Kistler and Bruce K. Heim to Mark at State College LLC, 111 Sowers St., $5,400,000.
    BENNER TOWNSHIP
    CIM REO 2021-NR1 LLC to Steven J. Bellows and Lisa M. Bellows, 1231 Valley View Road, $78,100.
    BRH at Logan Greene LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Catherine A. Boha, 108 Lantern Lane, $341,990.
    BRH at Harvest Meadows LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Zhanee Anderson and Dywanda E. Idlebird, 211 Magnolia Lane, $358,990.
    Berks at Nittany Glen LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Stephanie A. Lazo, 333 Acer Ave., $359,990.
    COLLEGE TOWNSHIP
    David B. Ellstein and Erin H. Ellstein to Christina M. Monzillo and Robert G. Monzillo, 1209 Edward St., $451,000.
    Kevin W. Nellis and Patricia A. Nellis to Joel Kasak, Tyler Kasak and Janeice Kasak, 514 First Ave., $344,500.
    FERGUSON TOWNSHIP
    Janice B. Perison by Agent to Steven Bellows and Lisa M. Bellows, 778 Beaver Branch Road, $249,000.
    Wenwu Cao and Bei Jiang to Jiangtian Tan and Qun Guo, 3000 Wells Terrace, $445,000.
    HAINES TOWNSHIP
    Solomon M. Yoder and Anna E. Yoder to Henry S. Hostetler and Barbara M. Hostetler, 141 Mountain View Road, $265,000.
    Shirley M. Neideigh Estate, Devon B. Neideigh and Courtney S. Neideigh to Megan A. McClure and Nate Brown, 228 Tattletown Road, $215,000.
    MARION TOWNSHIP
    Melissa L. Roan and Ricky A. Bowmaster to Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Amanda J. Stoltzfus, 980 Forest Ave., $700,000.
    PATTON TOWNSHIP
    Elizabeth S. Eirmann and Jonathan Eirmann to Jonathan R. Frisbie and Leslie P. Frisbie, 446 Amblewood Way, $219,000.
    GW Autobody Repair, David M. Gomola and partner and Michael E. Weaver and Partner to State College Hawbaker LLC, 130 Hawbaker Industrial Drive, $2,933,333.
    RUSH TOWNSHIP
    David E. Greenwald to Michael Kershner, 2980 Port Matilda Highway, $220,000.
    SPRING TOWNSHIP
    BRH at Logan Greene LLC and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Kevin Pataky and Jennifer Singletary, 104 Thornwood Lane, $425,928.
    Elizabeth A. Berry and Glenn H. Williams to Kyle Hawken, 124 Highpoint Park Drive, $300,000.
    Sara A. Hackman to Jose A. Jimenez and Mirtha Jimenez, 100 Skyview Drive, $290,000.
    Catherine A. Boha to Connor J. Rigg, 734 Ruby Lane, $247,200.
    WALKER TOWNSHIP
    David R. Spaugh and Susan N. Spaugh to Kurtis B. Wagner and Emily B. Wagner, 286 Jefferson Circle, $485,000.
    WORTH TOWNSHIP
    Garry Chick and Nancy Chick to Colton S. Weaver and Karigan Veres, 343 High Road, $350,000.
    Compiled by Danielle Blake

    The post Deed Transfers appeared first on StateCollege.com .

