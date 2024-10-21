Election 2024: State House Races in Centre County

C-NET hosted candidates in the 2024 election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. Featured here are interviews with the candidates for Pennsylvania's 77th, 82nd and 171st Sate House Districts.

Previously: PA 15th Congressional District

All 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are up for election this fall, including the three districts representing Centre County.

In the 77th and 82nd districts, the Democratic incumbents both face Republican challengers, while in the 171st longtime Republican incumbent Kerry Benninghoff is unopposed.

Unsure of what district you live in? Visit the Pennsylvania Voter Services website .

Here's a look at each race.

77TH HOUSE DISTRICT

The 77th District covers parts of Centre County, including State College (partial), Philipsburg and Port Matilda boroughs and Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Taylor and Worth townships.

Incumbent

State Rep. Scott Conklin , D-Rush Township, will be seeking a 10th term representing the 77th District. He currently chairs the House Commerce Committee. Prior to his election as state representative in 2006, Conklin served as a Centre County commissioner for seven years and owned a carpentry business.

Campaign website: scottconklinpa.com

Watch Conklin's C-NET interview:

Challenger

Marie Librizzi , of Ferguson Township, is the Republican candidate. Librizzi is the retired former owner of Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery and held ownership in several State College area restaurants. She has served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years. Librizzi ran for Centre County commissioner in 2023. Librizzi did not participate in a C-NET interview.

Campaign website: marieforpa77.com

82ND HOUSE DISTRICT

The 82nd District includes State College (partial), Howard, Milesburg, Snow Shoe and Unionville boroughs, and Benner, Boggs, Burnside, College, Curtin, Harris, Howard, Liberty, Marion, Snow Shoe and Union townships.

Incumbent

State Rep. Paul Takac , D-College Township, is running for a second term representing the 82nd District. He currently serves on the committees for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Education, Environmental Resources & Energy, Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness and Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development. Prior to his election in 2022, he was a College Township Council member and worked in educational technology for three decades.

Campaign website : paultakac.com

Watch Takac's C-NET interview:

Challenger

Therese Hollen , of Benner Township, is the Republican candidate for the 82nd District. She is retired after 36 years in medical sales for international and startup companies, as well as a decade as owner of Hollen Enterprises.

Campaign website: electhollen.com

Watch Hollen's C-NET interview:

171ST HOUSE DISTRICT

The 171st District covers parts of Centre and Mifflin counties. In Centre County, it includes Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Millheim boroughs and Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker townships.

INCUMBENT

State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff , R-Bellefonte, is running for a 15th term in the Pennsylvania House. He currently serves as Republican chair of the House Transportation Committee. Prior to his first election as state representative in 1996, Benninghoff was elected to two terms as Centre County coroner in 1991 and 1995 after serving as deputy coroner for six years.

Campaign website: benninghoff171.com

Watch Benninghoff's C-NET interview:

CHALLENGER

None.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 21 and the deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit centrecountyvotes.gov .

The post Election 2024: State House Races in Centre County appeared first on StateCollege.com .