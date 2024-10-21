Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • StateCollege.com

    Election 2024: State House Races in Centre County

    By Geoff Rushton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dnzuj_0wFLQZv400

    C-NET hosted candidates in the 2024 election for interviews conducted by StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton. Featured here are interviews with the candidates for Pennsylvania's 77th, 82nd and 171st Sate House Districts.

    Previously: PA 15th Congressional District

    All 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are up for election this fall, including the three districts representing Centre County.

    In the 77th and 82nd districts, the Democratic incumbents both face Republican challengers, while in the 171st longtime Republican incumbent Kerry Benninghoff is unopposed.

    Unsure of what district you live in? Visit the Pennsylvania Voter Services website .

    Here's a look at each race.

    77TH HOUSE DISTRICT

    The 77th District covers parts of Centre County, including State College (partial), Philipsburg and Port Matilda boroughs and Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Taylor and Worth townships.

    Incumbent

    State Rep. Scott Conklin , D-Rush Township, will be seeking a 10th term representing the 77th District. He currently chairs the House Commerce Committee. Prior to his election as state representative in 2006, Conklin served as a Centre County commissioner for seven years and owned a carpentry business.

    Campaign website: scottconklinpa.com

    Watch Conklin's C-NET interview:

    Challenger

    Marie Librizzi , of Ferguson Township, is the Republican candidate. Librizzi is the retired former owner of Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery and held ownership in several State College area restaurants. She has served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 15 years. Librizzi ran for Centre County commissioner in 2023. Librizzi did not participate in a C-NET interview.

    Campaign website: marieforpa77.com

    82ND HOUSE DISTRICT

    The 82nd District includes State College (partial), Howard, Milesburg, Snow Shoe and Unionville boroughs, and Benner, Boggs, Burnside, College, Curtin, Harris, Howard, Liberty, Marion, Snow Shoe and Union townships.

    Incumbent

    State Rep. Paul Takac , D-College Township, is running for a second term representing the 82nd District. He currently serves on the committees for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Education, Environmental Resources & Energy, Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness and Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development. Prior to his election in 2022, he was a College Township Council member and worked in educational technology for three decades.

    Campaign website : paultakac.com

    Watch Takac's C-NET interview:

    Challenger

    Therese Hollen , of Benner Township, is the Republican candidate for the 82nd District. She is retired after 36 years in medical sales for international and startup companies, as well as a decade as owner of Hollen Enterprises.

    Campaign website: electhollen.com

    Watch Hollen's C-NET interview:

    171ST HOUSE DISTRICT

    The 171st District covers parts of Centre and Mifflin counties. In Centre County, it includes Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Millheim boroughs and Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker townships.

    INCUMBENT

    State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff , R-Bellefonte, is running for a 15th term in the Pennsylvania House. He currently serves as Republican chair of the House Transportation Committee. Prior to his first election as state representative in 1996, Benninghoff was elected to two terms as Centre County coroner in 1991 and 1995 after serving as deputy coroner for six years.

    Campaign website: benninghoff171.com

    Watch Benninghoff's C-NET interview:

    CHALLENGER

    None.

    Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 21 and the deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit centrecountyvotes.gov .

    The post Election 2024: State House Races in Centre County appeared first on StateCollege.com .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    College Life in Ukraine: School Bags and Sandbags
    StateCollege.com7 days ago
    Is an End to Pa.’s 163-Year Ban on Fortune Telling in the Cards? One Tarot Reader Is Suing to Make It Happen
    StateCollege.com5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    2 Former Penn State Football Players Facing Charges of Rape, Indecent Assault
    StateCollege.com1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy