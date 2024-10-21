Open in App
    Philipsburg VFW Dedicates Veterans Mural

    By Jessi Blanarik,

    2 days ago

    This story originally appeared in the Centre County Gazette .

    PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg’s newest piece of art was honored at a dedication and check presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The  “Honor Our Veterans” mural was made possible due to a $5,000 grant for tourism from the Centre County Board of Commissioners and Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. The mural commemorates all veterans of foreign wars.

    The dedication was held at the Philipsburg Louis Jenkins Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3450 and officials from County National Bank and the Philipsburg VFW held a $1,800 check presentation ceremony.

    “CNB Bank is truly blessed to support our veterans with this mural in downtown Philipsburg, and we thank everyone who had a hand in putting this project together,” Dustin Minarchick, CNB regional vice president, said.

    During the event, Pamela Etters, the artist of the mural, shared more about the details she put into the mural.

    Lynn Herman, former State Representative and Philipsburg native, helped to spearhead the project and raise funds for the mural.

    “Last year, it was the facade of the Philipsburg American Legion that I raised the funds for an “Honor Our Veterans” mural and this year it is our long established and revered VFW,” Herman said.

    “For the past several years, Philipsburg has been experiencing a “new birth” of economic development, historic restoration and preservation, downtown revitalization and tourism enhancement.  Public artworks are important as shared history to be enjoyed by all.”

    “Our communities throughout the county are embracing building art,” Fritz Smith, Happy Valley Adventure Bureau president and CEO, said. “Murals enhance the beauty and character of a location and tell its unique story.

    “This new project will be a wonderful complement to the recently completed mural at the Philipsburg American Legion. It will be a must see for local residents and out-of-area visitors who visit the town, participate in the Philipsburg Historical Foundation walking tour, attend Philipsburg Heritage Days or come back to visit family and friends.”

    The post Philipsburg VFW Dedicates Veterans Mural appeared first on StateCollege.com .

