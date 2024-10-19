Who is Penn State’s MVP So Far? Handing Out Superlatives at Season’s Midway Point

It’s the midpoint of Penn State’s 2024 season. That means it’s time to hand out some awards to those who have stood out most over the Nittany Lions’ first six games of the year. Another six regular season games and some postseason action remains, so this list could very well change by the year’s end.

With that being said, here are some superlatives for Penn State players at the halfway mark.

Most Valuable Player: QB Drew Allar

The pressure was on for quarterback Drew Allar before he even took a snap. He was a five-star recruit, viewed as the savior for an offense that had been without a truly dominant quarterback in the four years led by Sean Clifford. It took a year and a new offensive coordinator in Andy Kotelnicki to find his stride, but Allar is living up to his high expectations in 2024.

Despite attempting fewer passes than 12 Big Ten quarterbacks, Allar ranks No. 7 in the conference with 1,492 passing total passing yards and 248.7 pass yards per game. There’s a reason for this. Allar hasn’t been afraid to throw the long ball this season, and he currently ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 5 nationally with 10.2 yards per attempt.

Allar’s 175.8 quarterback rating ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 7 in the country. It’s nearly 40 points higher than his rating last season, and over 25 points greater than the best statistical season of Clifford’s tenure as the starter.

Most Valuable Offensive Player: TE Tyler Warren

Allar, of course, likely wouldn’t have nearly this type of success without one of the nation’s most versatile offensive weapons, tight end Tyler Warren . After Theo Johnson’s decision to enter the NFL Draft last winter, it came as big news for the Nittany Lions that his tight end partner, Warren, would return for another year. It’s now proved to be a good decision for both parties.

Warren is the best tight end in the country. And that’s partially or not-so-partially because he’s not just a tight end. He’s also a quarterback, center, wide receiver and running back. Warren is the heart and soul of Kotelnicki’s creative offense, and has been such an enigma that teams still don’t know what to do with him after he’s already caught over 15 receptions in a game.

His record-setting 17-reception, 224-yard performance at USC was his masterpiece, a showing that served as a message to the rest of the college football world that Penn State doesn’t need a Jahan Dotson or a KJ Hamler. Warren is the team’s top wide receiver and he’s not a wide receiver at all.

Tight end Tyler Warren caught a Penn State record 17 passes for 224 yards in the the Nittany Lions' 33-30 win at USC on Saturday, Oct. 12. Photo by Mikey DeAngelis | Onward State

Most Valuable Defensive Player: DT Zane Durant

The stats won’t show it, as James Franklin has previously stated, but defensive tackle Zane Durant is quietly having a monster season in the trenches. While all eyes have been on potential first-round NFL Draft pick Abdul Carter at defensive end, Durant has been the team’s most impactful defensive lineman this year, and it’s not really close.

Durant currently leads all Nittany Lion defensive players with an 87 defensive grade by Pro Football Focus. He is also putting up unique numbers from the interior, ranking second on the team with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Under Durant’s lead, Penn State has become one of the nation’s most dominant run defenses for a second consecutive season.

Carter has also impressed, especially over the past four games. So has safety Jaylen Reed, who has not missed a snap in each of the team’s past two games, a significant workload caused by Kevin Winston Jr.’s long-term injury. But Durant takes the crown here for a defense that has long searched for size and consistency to keep up in the trenches of the Big Ten.

Penn State DT Zane Durant celebrates after tallying the team's first sack of the year at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Photo by Paul Burdick | For StateCollege.com

Most Valuable Special Teams Player: K Ryan Barker

Yes, he’s only been the Nittany Lions’ primary placekicker for two games, but how can walk-on Ryan Barker not take this one home? He’s literally won the team a game. In a year that has seen struggles and injuries from punt returner Kaden Saunders and struggles and a benching from former starting placekicker Sander Sahaydak, no one deserves this more than Barker.

Barker is six-for-six on field-goal attempts since he replaced Sahaydak, who was 2-for-5 before his time came to an end. Barker has already made a career-long 40-yard attempt and, of course, hit the game-winner in overtime at USC this past weekend. It’s been a heartfelt success story for Barker, who has quickly become an essential figure of this year’s team.

Penn State kicker Ryan Barker lines up before making a game-winning field goal at USC on Oct. 12. Photo by Hailey Stutzman | Onward State

Most Valuable Freshman: TE Luke Reynolds

Let’s face it, this could have gone to any of three true freshmen who have burned their redshirt this season. But tight end Luke Reynolds has played more snaps than either offensive lineman Cooper Cousins or safety Dejuan Lane, and has been a successful replacement for the injured Andrew Rappleyea, so he narrowly wins this one.

Reynolds has caught just three receptions for 35 yards, but has played significantly in 55 snaps as a run blocker and in multi-tight end sets that have gotten Warren or fellow tight end Khalil Dinkins open. The sky’s the limit for what the former five-star recruit could become over what should be a star-studded career with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State TE Luke Reynolds made his college debut at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Photo by Paul Burdick | For StateCollege.com

Most Improved Player: WR Omari Evans

It’s been a waiting game for wide receiver Omari Evans’ breakout. His coaches have spoken highly of him since he was a true freshman in 2022, when he appeared in all 13 games, but the results have seldom followed. Now they have, as Evans has transformed into Allar’s favorite deep-ball receiver.

Evans has already tallied career highs of 11 receptions, 236 yards and two touchdowns. His 21.5 yards-per-reception mark ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 15 nationally. The future appears bright for Penn State’s blossoming offensive weapon.

