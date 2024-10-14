Pa. Election 2024: A Complete Guide to Who Is on the Ballot, When to Vote, How to Vote & More

HARRISBURG — On Nov. 5, voters across Pennsylvania will decide their candidates for president, U.S. House and Senate, the commonwealth’s three row offices (attorney general, auditor general,and treasurer) and state House and Senate.
Pennsylvania is a key swing state, and these votes will be particularly important in determining the outcome of the presidential election.
To help you prepare for Election Day 2024 in Pennsylvania, we’ve answered some of your most frequently asked questions below:
When filling out the form, select the box that says “change of party.” If you adjust your affiliation less than 15 days before the election, the change will not take place until the next election cycle.
How do I find my polling place?
You can find your polling place here by entering your address.
What else do I need to know to vote in person?
If this is your first time voting or your first time voting since changing your address, you’ll need to bring proof of identification. This can include any government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport; a utility bill or bank statement that includes your name and address; or a military or student ID. See the full list of options here .
Can I still request a mail ballot?
You can apply for a mail ballot until Oct. 29, either online or through the mail. However, your complete application must be received by the county office by 5 p.m. that day.
The process to request an absentee ballot is similar to that for requesting a mail ballot. You can apply online or download the form and send it to your county election office. However, the application requires you to list a reason for your absence, unlike a mail ballot. You can find the application here .
Applications are due Oct. 29 by 5 p.m. and must be received by your county office by that time.
If you miss the Oct. 29 deadline, you can still request an emergency absentee ballot from your county election office if you experience an unexpected illness, disability or last-minute absence. You can request one here .
I applied but still haven’t gotten my absentee or mail ballot. What should I do?
You can check the status of your absentee or mail ballot here . If you’re worried your ballot won’t arrive with enough time to return it, you can call your county election office for advice on how to proceed.
You can also go to your county election office to request a ballot and fill it out on the spot, or go to your polling place and vote in person on Election Day.
I’ve received my absentee or mail ballot. How do I return it?
On the ballot in Pennsylvania this year are elections for president, U.S. House and Senate, three state row offices (attorney general, auditor general and treasurer) and state House and Senate.
President
The big-ticket item for many voters in this election is the presidential race.
In 2020, Pennsylvania was one of the decisive states in President Joe Biden’s victory after a highly contentious election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former President Donald Trump denied the loss, baselessly blamed fraud and ultimately encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol while votes were being certified, in what culminated in the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection .
Four years later, Pennsylvania is expected to once again be one of the states that determines who wins the presidency.
Vice President Kamala Harris , the Democratic nominee, will face former President Donald Trump , a Republican, following Biden dropping out of the race back in July.
The U.S. Senate is made up of two senators from each state, totaling 100 members. Senators are elected to six-year terms, and every two years, approximately one-third of the body goes up for reelection.
Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election is expected to be one of the most expensive races of its kind this year.
Currently, a narrow two-seat margin gives Democrats control of the chamber, but with 23 Democratic senators on the ballot this year, that balance could easily shift.
Casey is a Scranton native who has held the seat since 2007, making him the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history. If reelected, it would be his fourth term. Before his Senate election, Casey served as Pennsylvania’s auditor general, then treasurer. His father, Bob Casey Sr., was a two-term Pennsylvania governor.
The Pennsylvania General Assembly is the legislative branch of the commonwealth, and like Congress, it has a lower and upper chamber: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The state Senate consists of 50 members and the state House has 203, making it the largest full-time legislature in the country.
The General Assembly is mainly responsible for proposing and passing state laws, and developing the state budget.
The chamber’s senators are elected to four-year terms, and half the body stands for election every two years. In 2024, lawmakers in odd-numbered districts are on the ballot. All state representatives must run for reelection every two years.
To find who is running in your district, visit VOTE411 , a tool from the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
Row offices
Pennsylvania has three elected row offices, all of which have competitive races this year: the attorney general, who is the commonwealth’s top prosecutor; the auditor general, who monitors the use of public funds; and the treasurer, who serves as the state’s financial custodian.
In the race for attorney general, Michelle Henry — who was appointed to replace Josh Shapiro after he departed the office to become governor — is not running to keep the role, which leaves the field open.
