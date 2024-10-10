Tropical Smoothie Cafe Sets Opening Date for State College Location

State College's own Tropical Smoothie Cafe location is set to open its doors on Thursday, Oct 17, at 132 S. Garner St., an employee confirmed Wednesday. Plans to open a State College site were revealed in December 2022 .

The location is a 1,200-square-foot space on the first floor of The Maxxen and next to Penn State Hillel’s Gutterman Family Center. Tropical Smoothie will join El Jefe’s Taqueria and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill on the lower level of the high-rise building, where a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise location is also in the works.

Tropical Smoothie’s menu features over 20 smoothie flavors plus smoothie bowls, flatbreads, wraps, quesadillas and salads.

According to a sign on its door, Tropical Smoothie will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the eatery will open at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. on Sundays and operate until 9:30 p.m.

