Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • StateCollege.com

    Penns Valley Food Pantry Expanding Service Area

    By Jessi Blanarik,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNTsn_0vrGNQd000

    This story originally appeared in The Centre County Gazette .

    After nearly 41 years of operation, the Centre Hall/Potter Township Food Pantry announced in a statement that it will be expanding its services beyond Centre Hall and Potter Township and changing its name to reflect the areas it will serve.

    At an annual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the board officially changed the name of the food pantry, which originally began operations in 1983 when, according to the statement, “a group of concerned community members sought to help their neighbors through some difficult times.” It will now serve as the Centre Hall/Penns Valley Food Pantry.

    “With the closing of the food pantry in Aaronsburg this spring, the former Centre Hall/Potter Township Food Pantry became the only Central PA Food Pantry operating in the valley. As such, the membership decided to recognize our increased area of responsibility with the adjustment of our name,” the statement noted.

    Located in Grace United Methodist Church at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, the food pantry, which is operated entirely by volunteers, will distribute food monthly to those in need from Centre Hall Borough, Gregg, Hanes, Miles, Penn and Potter townships and Millheim Borough. Distribution takes place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, except for the month of August which distributes on the second Tuesday of the month.

    Those in need can email gracechpfp@gmail.com for more information. Those interested in volunteering or donating goods or funds can also contact the aforementioned email address or stop at the pantry on distribution day. Orders are assembled from 8 to 10 a.m.

    The post Penns Valley Food Pantry Expanding Service Area appeared first on StateCollege.com .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Weather or Not to Run, and a Visit to Pennsylvania’s Other Forecasting Capital
    StateCollege.com3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    U.S. House Passes Anti-Hazing Legislation Influenced by Piazza Family Advocacy and Penn State Research
    StateCollege.com9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy