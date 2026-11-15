State College retail is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a seasonal gig or a steady management track. Here are a few good picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: TJX Companies (HomeGoods)

TJX Companies (HomeGoods) Location: 48 Colonnade Way, State College, PA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.25–$13.75/hour

Help keep the HomeGoods store stocked, tidy, and welcoming while assisting shoppers and running the register. Good fit if you like variety, can lift and move boxes, and want employee discounts plus access to a wide range of benefits if you stay and meet hours requirements.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead store operations or merchandising, coach a team, and drive sales and customer service. This is a strong step if you have supervisory experience, can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends, holidays), and want to grow in retail management.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Field role serving State College, PA (primary: Clearfield, PA)

Type: Part-time (~15 hours/week)

Pay: $19.32–$21.32/hour + mileage reimbursement

Stock and tidy shelves for brands like Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy, and Triscuit across several grocery stores. Great if you want higher hourly pay, can drive your own car with insurance, and like working independently on a set Wed/Sat/Sun schedule.

If something looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.