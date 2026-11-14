State College is buzzing with research hiring right now, especially at Penn State University. If you’re wrapping up a Ph.D. or ready for your next postdoc, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Penn State University – PRO Health Lab, Prevention Research Center

Penn State University – PRO Health Lab, Prevention Research Center Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term (1 year, possible extension)

Focus: Longitudinal studies on young adults’ risky drinking, cannabis use, and interventions using surveys, wearables, EMAs, and clinical interviews. Great fit if you have a Ph.D. in Psychology or related field and experience with MLM/SEM and manuscript and grant writing.

Employer: Penn State University – Ultrasound in Imaging and Therapy Lab

Penn State University – Ultrasound in Imaging and Therapy Lab Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term

Focus: Build a dedicated ultrasound platform for quantitative brain imaging, including hardware (PCB, FPGA, high-speed data) and signal processing/image reconstruction. Ideal for Ph.D.s in EE, CompE, BME, CS, Medical Physics, with biomedical ultrasound and strong programming skills.

Employer: Penn State University – Social Science Research Institute

Penn State University – Social Science Research Institute Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term (1 year, likely renewal)

Focus: Two roles studying structural racism, social determinants, and kidney disease outcomes using large datasets (USRDS, NHIS, Census, ACS). Best for Ph.D.s in Sociology, Demography, Public Health, Medicine, Biostatistics, with strong Stata/R/SAS skills and publication record.

Employer: Penn State University

Penn State University Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term

Focus: Combine foundation AI models and physics-informed machine learning to improve large-scale land surface hydrologic forecasts and flood risk prediction. Great for Ph.D.s in Hydrology, Civil/Environmental Engineering, or similar with numerical modeling, Python/Fortran, and ML experience.

Employer: Penn State University – Department of Mathematics, CCMA

Penn State University – Department of Mathematics, CCMA Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term; possible light teaching (1–1 load)

Focus: Research in scientific computing, data science, and quantum information science, including advanced numerical methods and algorithms in interdisciplinary projects. Suited to Ph.D.s in Math, Applied Math, Stats, CS, Physics, Engineering with strong programming.

Employer: Penn State University – Department of Mathematics

Penn State University – Department of Mathematics Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term; teaching may be required

Focus: Laboratory experiments in fluid mechanics and soft matter plus data-driven modeling of complex systems. Best for Ph.D.s in Mathematics or related fields with background in fluid mechanics/soft matter and, ideally, hands-on lab experience.

Employer: Penn State University – Plant Pathology & Environmental Microbiology

Penn State University – Plant Pathology & Environmental Microbiology Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term

Focus: Study plant viruses, mycoviruses, and virome dynamics using high-throughput and Nanopore sequencing, molecular biology, and bioinformatics (terminal + R). Great for Ph.D.s in Plant Pathology, Microbiology, Microbial Ecology, Plant Sciences, with virology and coding skills.

Employer: Penn State University – School of Labor and Employment Relations

Penn State University – School of Labor and Employment Relations Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term

Focus: Research at the intersection of AI, machine learning, and leadership in organizations, including human–AI collaboration and intelligent systems that support leaders. Ideal for Ph.D.s in AI/ML, Data/Computer/Robotics fields with strong interest in organizational behavior.

Employer: Penn State University – Department of Chemistry (Cotruvo Lab)

Penn State University – Department of Chemistry (Cotruvo Lab) Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, 1-year term with renewal possible

Focus: Develop biological ligand-based methods to recover, separate, and detect rare earth elements, blending f-element chemistry, protein biochemistry, and bioinorganic spectroscopy. Great for self-motivated Ph.D.s in related chemical/biochemical fields.

Employer: Penn State University – Energy Workforce & Grid Resilience Initiative

Penn State University – Energy Workforce & Grid Resilience Initiative Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible

Focus: Use time-series and machine learning models to forecast electric utility workforce retirements and hiring, linking labor trends with energy system models. Best for Ph.D.s in Economics, Demography, Stats, Data Science, Public Policy, LER, Sociology, etc., with strong quantitative and coding skills.

Employer: Penn State University – Agricultural & Biological Engineering

Penn State University – Agricultural & Biological Engineering Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, term

Focus: Process simulation and techno-economic analysis of lignocellulosic biomass conversion using tools like Aspen Plus/BioSTEAM, plus supply chain modeling and optimization. Ideal for Ph.D.s in Chemical, Biological, Agricultural, Biosystems, or Environmental Engineering with strong modeling experience.

If one of these sounds close to your skills, open the link, skim the requirements, and get your materials ready while the roles are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.