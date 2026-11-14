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State College
🔬 Multiple Postdoc Research Roles in State College, PA
3 days ago
State College is buzzing with research hiring right now, especially at Penn State University. If you’re wrapping up a Ph.D. or ready for your next postdoc, there are several solid options here.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Risky Drinking & Cannabis in Young Adults
- Employer: Penn State University – PRO Health Lab, Prevention Research Center
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term (1 year, possible extension)
- Focus: Longitudinal studies on young adults’ risky drinking, cannabis use, and interventions using surveys, wearables, EMAs, and clinical interviews. Great fit if you have a Ph.D. in Psychology or related field and experience with MLM/SEM and manuscript and grant writing.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Ultrasound Imaging & Brain Quantification
- Employer: Penn State University – Ultrasound in Imaging and Therapy Lab
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term
- Focus: Build a dedicated ultrasound platform for quantitative brain imaging, including hardware (PCB, FPGA, high-speed data) and signal processing/image reconstruction. Ideal for Ph.D.s in EE, CompE, BME, CS, Medical Physics, with biomedical ultrasound and strong programming skills.
Postdoctoral Scholars – Demography of Kidney Disease & Transplantation
- Employer: Penn State University – Social Science Research Institute
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term (1 year, likely renewal)
- Focus: Two roles studying structural racism, social determinants, and kidney disease outcomes using large datasets (USRDS, NHIS, Census, ACS). Best for Ph.D.s in Sociology, Demography, Public Health, Medicine, Biostatistics, with strong Stata/R/SAS skills and publication record.
Postdoctoral Scholar – AI & Physics-Informed Hydrologic Modeling
- Employer: Penn State University
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term
- Focus: Combine foundation AI models and physics-informed machine learning to improve large-scale land surface hydrologic forecasts and flood risk prediction. Great for Ph.D.s in Hydrology, Civil/Environmental Engineering, or similar with numerical modeling, Python/Fortran, and ML experience.
Postdoctoral Scholars – Computational Math, Data Science & Quantum
- Employer: Penn State University – Department of Mathematics, CCMA
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term; possible light teaching (1–1 load)
- Focus: Research in scientific computing, data science, and quantum information science, including advanced numerical methods and algorithms in interdisciplinary projects. Suited to Ph.D.s in Math, Applied Math, Stats, CS, Physics, Engineering with strong programming.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Fluid Dynamics & Soft Matter (Pritchard Lab)
- Employer: Penn State University – Department of Mathematics
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term; teaching may be required
- Focus: Laboratory experiments in fluid mechanics and soft matter plus data-driven modeling of complex systems. Best for Ph.D.s in Mathematics or related fields with background in fluid mechanics/soft matter and, ideally, hands-on lab experience.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Plant & Fungal Viromes
- Employer: Penn State University – Plant Pathology & Environmental Microbiology
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term
- Focus: Study plant viruses, mycoviruses, and virome dynamics using high-throughput and Nanopore sequencing, molecular biology, and bioinformatics (terminal + R). Great for Ph.D.s in Plant Pathology, Microbiology, Microbial Ecology, Plant Sciences, with virology and coding skills.
Postdoctoral Scholar – AI & Organizational Leadership
- Employer: Penn State University – School of Labor and Employment Relations
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term
- Focus: Research at the intersection of AI, machine learning, and leadership in organizations, including human–AI collaboration and intelligent systems that support leaders. Ideal for Ph.D.s in AI/ML, Data/Computer/Robotics fields with strong interest in organizational behavior.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Rare Earth Biochemistry & Technology
- Employer: Penn State University – Department of Chemistry (Cotruvo Lab)
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, 1-year term with renewal possible
- Focus: Develop biological ligand-based methods to recover, separate, and detect rare earth elements, blending f-element chemistry, protein biochemistry, and bioinorganic spectroscopy. Great for self-motivated Ph.D.s in related chemical/biochemical fields.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Utility Workforce Forecasting
- Employer: Penn State University – Energy Workforce & Grid Resilience Initiative
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, benefits-eligible
- Focus: Use time-series and machine learning models to forecast electric utility workforce retirements and hiring, linking labor trends with energy system models. Best for Ph.D.s in Economics, Demography, Stats, Data Science, Public Policy, LER, Sociology, etc., with strong quantitative and coding skills.
Postdoctoral Scholar – Biomass Conversion Process Modeling (Vasco-Correa Lab)
- Employer: Penn State University – Agricultural & Biological Engineering
- Location: University Park, PA
- Type: Full-time, term
- Focus: Process simulation and techno-economic analysis of lignocellulosic biomass conversion using tools like Aspen Plus/BioSTEAM, plus supply chain modeling and optimization. Ideal for Ph.D.s in Chemical, Biological, Agricultural, Biosystems, or Environmental Engineering with strong modeling experience.
If one of these sounds close to your skills, open the link, skim the requirements, and get your materials ready while the roles are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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