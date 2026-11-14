State College is busy with engineering work right now, from medical devices to water treatment and manufacturing. If you’ve got a solid technical background, there are several strong options here.

Employer: GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare Location: State College, PA (Daily M–F, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

(Daily M–F, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead lifecycle and performance for ultrasound transducer products, owning design changes, quality events, and supplier issues. Great fit if you have 4+ years in product/manufacturing/sustaining engineering and want a visible, cross-functional role in a major healthcare company.

Employer: VRS Recruitment (US) (employee-owned client)

(employee-owned client) Location: State College, PA / Central Pennsylvania

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 base, relocation assistance, health insurance, PTO, generous retirement benefits

Work on process improvement and scale-up for scientific product manufacturing, owning multiple product lines and working closely with R&D and quality. Ideal if you have a BSc in Chemical Engineering, 3+ years in manufacturing, and like hands-on problem solving with data and statistics.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Location: State College, PA (role can sit in any PA/VA/WV/MD office, supports East Division)

(role can sit in any PA/VA/WV/MD office, supports East Division) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 (range shown per MD law; final pay based on experience)

Senior technical role leading water treatment and PFAS projects for municipal, industrial, and private clients. Best for a PE with 10+ years in water/wastewater or PFAS work who wants to guide project teams, support proposals, and mentor staff in a well-known consulting firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level and focus if your core skills match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.