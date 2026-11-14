State College food spots are busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and management roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Cafe 210 West

Cafe 210 West Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Help keep a popular local kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping the back-of-house clean, and pitching in with basic food prep. Good fit if you like a steady, active job and don’t mind evenings and weekends.

Employer: Shaner Hotel Group (Toftrees Golf Resort)

(Toftrees Golf Resort) Location: State College, PA

Type: Likely full-time (resort leadership role)

Lead food production at a full-service golf resort, overseeing prep, plating, and kitchen staff while keeping high sanitation and safety standards. Ideal for an experienced line cook ready to step into (or grow in) a supervisory chef role.

Employer: Strawberry Fields Inc.

Location: State College, PA (Hamilton Square Plaza)

Type: Full-time, Exempt (40+ hrs/week)

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, FSA, EAP, employee discount, PTO

Run a mission-driven coffee shop, leading staff, handling scheduling, cash, safety, and training while keeping the café profitable and welcoming. Great for someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree who wants both management experience and community impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.