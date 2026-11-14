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State College
🍽️ Multiple State College Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $17/hr
3 days ago
State College food spots are busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level and management roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Cafe 210 West
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
Help keep a popular local kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping the back-of-house clean, and pitching in with basic food prep. Good fit if you like a steady, active job and don’t mind evenings and weekends.
Sous Chef | State College Toftrees Golf Resort
- Employer: Shaner Hotel Group (Toftrees Golf Resort)
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Likely full-time (resort leadership role)
Lead food production at a full-service golf resort, overseeing prep, plating, and kitchen staff while keeping high sanitation and safety standards. Ideal for an experienced line cook ready to step into (or grow in) a supervisory chef role.
Good Day Café Manager
- Employer: Strawberry Fields Inc.
- Location: State College, PA (Hamilton Square Plaza)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt (40+ hrs/week)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, FSA, EAP, employee discount, PTO
Run a mission-driven coffee shop, leading staff, handling scheduling, cash, safety, and training while keeping the café profitable and welcoming. Great for someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree who wants both management experience and community impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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