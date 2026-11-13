The Wildlife For Everyone Endowment Foundation is highlighting basil beebalm (also called white bergamot), a native Pennsylvania wildflower in the mint family that grows 2–4 feet tall and up to 6 feet in the best spots, forming 2–3 foot clumps. From late June through August, it has white or cream flowers with purple spots that attract bumblebees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, and it grows well in full sun to part shade in wet meadows, stream edges, disturbed soil, and woodland edges while resisting powdery mildew, deer, and rabbits. Residents can support wildlife conservation and education in Pennsylvania by checking upcoming events, donating, or becoming a member at wildlifeforeveryone.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wildlife For Everyone Endowment Foundation