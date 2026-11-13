State College has a steady need for security and public safety staff, especially around student housing and busy complexes. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working nights or weekends, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Standing Stone Consulting Inc.

Standing Stone Consulting Inc. Location: State College, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Help protect a busy property by monitoring entrances, writing incident reports, and patrolling the site. Good fit if you’re 18+, can stay alert on your feet, pass a drug/background check, and want flexible hours with room to grow.

Employer: Standing Stone Consulting Inc.

Standing Stone Consulting Inc. Location: State College, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Unarmed security role focused on access control, patrols, and responding to alarms at The Maxxen. You’ll need reliable transportation, a smartphone for reports, strong communication skills, and the ability to walk/stand for long periods and lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: Standing Stone Consulting Inc.

Standing Stone Consulting Inc. Location: State College, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Schedule: 7:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Overnight public safety role at The Yards with a higher starting rate. Great if you’re 18+, like night shifts, can stay alert all night, and are comfortable doing regular patrols, writing reports, and assisting emergency responders when needed.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.