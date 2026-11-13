State College is busy with campus life and senior living communities, so food service jobs stay steady here. Right now there are several solid options, from part-time cooking to a full-time management track.

Employer: Oak View Group

Oak View Group Location: University Park, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00/hour

Deadline: Open until December 31, 2026

Fast-paced cooking role supporting Penn State Athletics events. You’ll work with large-volume equipment (grills, fryers, ovens), focus on quality, portion control, and sanitation, and help keep concessions running smoothly. Includes 401(k) and 401(k) match even for part-time.

Employer: Penn State University

Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $54,060 – $78,444/year

Lead daily dining operations on campus—staff scheduling, food quality, safety, and customer service. This is a good step up if you have experience and want leadership, with strong benefits and a 75% tuition discount for you and eligible family members.

Employer: Juniper Communities

Location: State College, PA

Type: Part-time, morning shift (every other weekend & holiday)

(every other weekend & holiday) Starting pay: $19/hour

Cook for residents, staff, and visitors in a senior living community with a focus on home-style meals and safety. Offers daily pay, a set morning schedule (home by 7:00 PM), and access to a full range of benefits for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.