State College has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like steady, weekday work. Here are a few worth a look if you want full-time hours and benefits.

Employer: Nittany Energy (Nittany Oil Company, Inc.)

Nittany Energy (Nittany Oil Company, Inc.) Location: State College, PA (Corporate Office, 1540 Martin St)

(Corporate Office, 1540 Martin St) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, on-site

, Monday–Friday, on-site Salary: Not listed (they ask you to send salary requirements)

Support the company President with admin work tied to commercial real estate and liquor licensing for a local convenience store chain. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Microsoft Office, and have legal or contract experience; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, and paid time off.

Employer: State of the Art, Inc.

Location: State College, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm Salary: $17.00–$18.50 per hour

Handle data entry and order processing for a local electronics manufacturer—review inventory, check orders, and enter lot info into their database. Great if you have good keyboarding, neat handwriting, and strong attention to detail; offers PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, life & disability insurance, retirement plan, profit sharing, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Allied Mechanical and Electrical

Location: State College, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role helping a construction/mechanical team with contracts, scheduling, inventory, ordering, and timesheets, plus occasional site deliveries and jobsite meetings. Good for someone who’s comfortable with Microsoft Outlook, Excel, Word, can lift up to 50 lbs, and wants full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you see how your skills might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.