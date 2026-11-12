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🏗️ State College, PA Engineering Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
State College’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in civil, surveying, and advanced automation. If you like building real things and leading projects, these are worth a look.
Project Manager – Civil Engineering & Land Development
- Employer: Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Lead civil engineering and land development projects from first client call through close-out. You’ll manage scope, budget, and schedule; supervise staff; handle complex design work; and present at public meetings. Ideal if you have a PE in PA (or can get it in 6 months), a BS in Civil Engineering, and 5+ years in roads, stormwater, utilities, and site development.
Chief Surveyor
- Employer: Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Run the survey department and direct both field and office survey work. You’ll supervise crews, coordinate with design and construction teams, review survey accuracy, and bring in new tech like GPS and advanced survey tools. Best fit for a Registered Professional Land Surveyor with 10+ years of land or construction surveying experience.
Physical Automation Leader
- Employer: First Quality
- Location: Central PA sites (McElhattan & Lewistown, PA) or Macon, GA – role is tied to the Central PA region and requires 40–50% travel
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the automation roadmap for high-speed manufacturing across multiple plants. You’ll design and deploy robotics, AGVs, conveyors, and machine vision systems, and tie them into Manufacturing 4.0 and Lean/Six Sigma efforts. Looking for a BS in Mechanical/Electrical/Industrial/Automation Engineering, 7+ years in automation/robotics, and strong PLC and controls experience. Comes with a competitive base salary, bonus, day-one medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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