🏗️ State College, PA Engineering Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

State College’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in civil, surveying, and advanced automation. If you like building real things and leading projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead civil engineering and land development projects from first client call through close-out. You’ll manage scope, budget, and schedule; supervise staff; handle complex design work; and present at public meetings. Ideal if you have a PE in PA (or can get it in 6 months), a BS in Civil Engineering, and 5+ years in roads, stormwater, utilities, and site development.

Employer: Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Run the survey department and direct both field and office survey work. You’ll supervise crews, coordinate with design and construction teams, review survey accuracy, and bring in new tech like GPS and advanced survey tools. Best fit for a Registered Professional Land Surveyor with 10+ years of land or construction surveying experience.

Employer: First Quality

First Quality Location: Central PA sites (McElhattan & Lewistown, PA) or Macon, GA – role is tied to the Central PA region and requires 40–50% travel

– role is tied to the Central PA region and requires Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the automation roadmap for high-speed manufacturing across multiple plants. You’ll design and deploy robotics, AGVs, conveyors, and machine vision systems, and tie them into Manufacturing 4.0 and Lean/Six Sigma efforts. Looking for a BS in Mechanical/Electrical/Industrial/Automation Engineering, 7+ years in automation/robotics, and strong PLC and controls experience. Comes with a competitive base salary, bonus, day-one medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.