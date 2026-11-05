🚌 State College, PA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

State College and University Park have some solid transportation roles right now, from local routes to big‑money OTR and airport work.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you’re after.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company truck on a set route, picking up and delivering uniforms and facility products to local businesses. Most reps work 4 days a week with no weekends, and Cintas offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training for growth.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same role, so just apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: State College, PA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is long‑haul, entertainment‑industry freight. Team owner operators get all miles paid (loaded + empty), a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, health insurance support, fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: Penn State University

Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating schedule

Salary: See Teamsters Local 8 collective bargaining agreement

Hands-on airport role fueling aircraft, towing and parking planes, deicing, running snow equipment, and helping with basic maintenance and customer service. This union position comes with Penn State’s full-time benefits, including medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid time off, and up to 75% tuition discount for you and eligible family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.