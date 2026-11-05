👔 State College, PA Exec Roles With Multiple Leadership Openings

State College has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams and shaping strategy.

Below are several Executive & Management jobs hiring in and around State College, PA.

Employer: Mountain Laurel Healthcare

Mountain Laurel Healthcare Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous salary with benefits and incentive bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead all operations at a skilled nursing facility and be accountable for quality of care, safety, staffing, and budgets. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed nursing home administrator who enjoys hands-on leadership, survey readiness, and building strong relationships with residents, families, and staff.

Employer: Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak

Location: State College or Altoona, PA (frequent travel between both)

(frequent travel between both) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Run day-to-day operations and people leadership for two busy offices, including hiring, coaching, performance management, and office workflow. Good fit if you’re organized, confident with tough conversations, and want a visible role working closely with firm leadership in a professional-services setting.

Employer: Skills of Central PA, Inc.

Location: State College, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000

Benefits: 401(k) with 4% match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, paid time off, EAP, tuition reimbursement, professional development support, and more

Senior executive role leading financial strategy, budgeting, reporting, risk management, and audits for a mission-driven, human-services nonprofit. Great for an experienced finance leader (10+ years) who wants to guide long-term financial health while directly supporting services that impact local communities.

If one of these sounds like you, save the link and apply soon—good leadership roles in State College don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.