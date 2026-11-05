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🛒 Multiple Customer Service Jobs in State College, PA
State College has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to banking call centers. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.
Full-Time Store Support Lead – Kohl’s
- Employer: Kohl’s
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $17.75/hour
Lead the behind-the-scenes action that keeps the store running: payroll, schedules, cash office, and tech support for in-store devices. This is a good fit if you want a step up from regular retail, can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends, holidays), and like helping both customers and coworkers.
Contact Center Service Advisor – PSECU
- Employer: PSECU (credit union)
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 10:00am–6:00pm, rotating 3rd Saturday
Handle member calls and emails about accounts, loans, cards, and digital banking, and act as the first point of escalation when issues get tricky. Great if you like problem-solving, clear communication, and a steady weekday schedule with only an occasional Saturday.
Customer Experience Associate – Weis Markets
- Employer: Weis Markets
- Location: 110 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College, PA 16801
- Type: Part-time
Front-end role where you greet customers, run the register, bag groceries, and keep the area clean and safe. No experience is required, so this can be a solid first job or a flexible side gig while you’re in school.
If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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