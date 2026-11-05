🛒 Multiple Customer Service Jobs in State College, PA

State College has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to banking call centers. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kohl’s

Kohl’s Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $17.75/hour

Lead the behind-the-scenes action that keeps the store running: payroll, schedules, cash office, and tech support for in-store devices. This is a good fit if you want a step up from regular retail, can work a flexible schedule (days, nights, weekends, holidays), and like helping both customers and coworkers.

Employer: PSECU (credit union)

(credit union) Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 10:00am–6:00pm, rotating 3rd Saturday

Handle member calls and emails about accounts, loans, cards, and digital banking, and act as the first point of escalation when issues get tricky. Great if you like problem-solving, clear communication, and a steady weekday schedule with only an occasional Saturday.

Employer: Weis Markets

Location: 110 Rolling Ridge Drive, State College, PA 16801

Type: Part-time

Front-end role where you greet customers, run the register, bag groceries, and keep the area clean and safe. No experience is required, so this can be a solid first job or a flexible side gig while you’re in school.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.