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🚧 State College Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
State College has a solid mix of hands-on trade work and newer tech-focused field roles right now. If you like building, fixing, and working with your hands, these are worth a look.
Commercial Roofing Estimator
- Employer: R.H. Marcon, Inc.
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a respected commercial roofing and sheet metal contractor where estimating is a key part of the business, not an afterthought. You’ll review plans, build detailed labor and material estimates, work closely with operations, and help set projects up for success from day one.
Electrician, EV Charging Field Service
- Employer: Pearce Services
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $30 – $42/hour
Field role for a Journeyman-level electrician who wants steady work on EV charging stations and other power equipment. You’ll get a company vehicle, tools provided, paid travel time, bonuses for after-hours calls, and full benefits while handling testing, troubleshooting, and repairs across a local territory.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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