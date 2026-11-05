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🔧 State College PA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
State College has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, cars, and grounds in great shape.
Maintenance Specialist – Full Time
- Employer: Foxdale Village
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a respected retirement community, taking care of heating/cooling systems, appliances, and other building systems. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, insurance, and training, plus steady daytime hours.
Automotive Detailer
- Employer: Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role cleaning and detailing vehicles, using buffers, vacuums, and power washers. Full-time staff get free health insurance options, dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and paid life & short-term disability.
Janitor/Porter
- Employer: McKinney Properties
- Location: State College, PA
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: $18.00–$19.00 per hour
Keep an apartment community looking sharp—cleaning common areas, helping with unit turnarounds, light grounds work, and snow removal. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, PTO, paid holidays, and room to advance.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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