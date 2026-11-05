🔧 State College PA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

State College has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, cars, and grounds in great shape.

Employer: Foxdale Village

Foxdale Village Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Work in a respected retirement community, taking care of heating/cooling systems, appliances, and other building systems. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, insurance, and training, plus steady daytime hours.

Employer: Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role cleaning and detailing vehicles, using buffers, vacuums, and power washers. Full-time staff get free health insurance options, dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and paid life & short-term disability.

Employer: McKinney Properties

Location: State College, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Keep an apartment community looking sharp—cleaning common areas, helping with unit turnarounds, light grounds work, and snow removal. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, PTO, paid holidays, and room to advance.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.