⚡ State College PA Utilities Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

State College has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with power, networks, and big equipment. These roles are great if you enjoy being out in the field instead of behind a desk.

Employer: Penn State University

Penn State University Location: University Park, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts

Salary: See collective bargaining agreement for starting pay and progression

Run and monitor large boilers and power plant systems that keep campus running. You’ll operate gas/oil-fired boilers and turbines, do basic maintenance and repairs, and keep detailed logs. 2–3 years of experience and comfort with tools, gauges, and safety procedures are key. Includes strong benefits and a 75% tuition discount for you and eligible family.

Employer: Pearce Services

Location: State College, PA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$32/hour base pay range

Keep EV charging stations up and running across the region. You’ll troubleshoot and repair Level 2 and DC fast chargers, read electrical drawings, and complete safety and service reports. Company provides vehicle, tools, PPE, paid training, overtime opportunities, bonuses, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match.

Employer: Verizon

Location: State College, PA (worksite-based)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Salary: Pay varies by location and experience (plus possible overtime, shift differential, and premium pay)

Install and maintain the lines and equipment that power Verizon’s network. Expect a mix of climbing poles and ladders, working on underground and aerial cable, reading engineering plans, and driving company trucks and equipment. Good fit if you have telecom, electrical, or lineman training and don’t mind working some evenings, weekends, or holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on training, tests, and how to grow in the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.