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Full Scale built growth, loyalty around cheaper overseas tech talent; Go inside its offshoring experiment
By Tommy Felts,9 days ago
Full Scale developers earn unusually high incomes relative to the Philippine economy, founder Matt Watson said, creating opportunities that would otherwise be difficult for many workers there to access. That's a convenient trade for an American CEO whose business benefits from the gap between overseas and US employees.